Liverpool vs Brighton Live Stream: TV Channel, Kick-off time

The Premier League’s top spot will be contested when Liverpool welcome Brighton, at least temporarily.

Liverpool has the opportunity to kick off a significant Sunday in the title race, knowing that a single point would propel them to the summit, preceding Manchester City’s clash with Arsenal.

Jurgen Klopp’s team faced setbacks before the international break, losing their top position after a contentious draw with City, followed by an agonizing exit from the FA Cup against Manchester United.

However, Liverpool likely regrouped during the international break and, barring fresh injury concerns, remains capable of mounting a strong push towards the end of the season.

Brighton, their upcoming opponents, have struggled away from home, with five defeats in their last six away games. Nonetheless, they still hold aspirations for another European finish.

What time is Liverpool vs Brighton kick off?

Is Liverpool vs Brighton on TV?

UK: SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, BBC Radio 5 Live

USA: NBC Sports App, nbcsports.com, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Telemundo, SiriusXM FC, USA Network

Canada: fuboTV Canada

fuboTV Canada Australia: Optus Sport

How can I watch the Liverpool match highlights?

The highlights video will be available on the Liverpool highlights page shortly after the game.

Match of the Day will have highlights on BBC One from 10:30 pm on Sunday.

Liverpool vs Brighton possible lineups

Liverpool possible starting lineup: Kelleher; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Gomez; Szoboszlai, Endo, Mac Allister; Salah, Nunez, Diaz

Brighton & Hove Albion possible starting lineup: Verbruggen; Lamptey, Van Hecke, Dunk, Estupinan; Gross, Gilmour; Adingra, Lallana, Fati; Welbeck