Liverpool vs Luton Town Live Stream: TV Channel, Kick-off time

The Premier League’s top scorer meets a resurgent underdog as Liverpool locks horns with Luton Town. Jurgen Klopp will be aiming for a first win against Luton, having drawn their previous encounter.

Anfield, Liverpool

Liverpool, currently second in the league, are in scintillating form. They boast the most goals scored and have bounced back from their sole league loss with convincing wins against Burnley and Brentford. Mohamed Salah’s late goal against the Bees further solidified their title aspirations.

However, Luton, sitting 17th, are not to be underestimated. Despite their league position, they’ve shown their fighting spirit, holding strong against top teams like Newcastle and Manchester United. They even pulled off a stunning 4-0 win over Brighton earlier in the season. Their impressive run in the FA Cup, reaching the fifth round, further underlines their potential.

What time is Liverpool vs Luton Town kick off?

Competition: English Premier League

English Premier League Game Day: Wednesday, 21 February 2024

Wednesday, 21 February 2024 Kick-off: 19:30 UK Time

19:30 UK Time Stadium: Anfield, Liverpool

Is Liverpool vs Luton Town on TV?

UK: TalkSport Radio UK

TalkSport Radio UK USA: nbcsports.com, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO NOW, USA Network, UNIVERSO, NBC Sports App

nbcsports.com, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO NOW, USA Network, UNIVERSO, NBC Sports App Canada: fuboTV Canada

fuboTV Canada Australia: Optus Sport

How can I watch the Liverpool match highlights?

The highlights video will be available on the Liverpool highlights page shortly after the game.

Match of the Day will have highlights on BBC One from 10:30 pm on Sunday.

Liverpool vs Luton Town possible lineups

Liverpool Predicted lineup (4-3-3): Kelleher; Bradley, Van Dijk, Konate, Robertson; Jones, Endo, Gravenberch; Diaz, Nunez, Salah

Luton Predicted lineup (3-4-2-1): Kaminski; Mengi, Osho, Bell; Ogbene, Lokonga, Barkley, Doughty; Morris, Chong; Woodrow