Liverpool vs Manchester City Live Stream: TV Channel, Kick-off time

The Premier League presents a highly anticipated showdown between two top-tier teams this weekend as Manchester City clash with Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday.

Currently seated in second place in the Premier League standings, Manchester City have demonstrated notable improvement in recent matches. Following a commanding 3-1 victory over FC Copenhagen in their previous outing, the Cityzens aim to replicate their success in this weekend’s fixture.

Meanwhile, Liverpool occupies the top spot in the league table and has showcased exceptional form throughout the season. After securing a resounding 5-1 win against Sparta Praha in the Europa League earlier this week, the Merseyside outfit enters the upcoming match with confidence and momentum on their side.

What time is Liverpool vs Manchester City kick off?

Competition: English Premier League

English Premier League Game Day: Sunday, 10 March 2024

Sunday, 10 March 2024 Kick-off: 15:45 UK Time

15:45 UK Time Stadium: Anfield, Liverpool

Is Liverpool vs Manchester City on TV?

UK: Sky Ultra HD, BBC Radio 5 Live, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League

Sky Ultra HD, BBC Radio 5 Live, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League USA: SiriusXM FC, NBC Sports App, USA Network, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, nbcsports.com, Telemundo

SiriusXM FC, NBC Sports App, USA Network, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, nbcsports.com, Telemundo Canada: fuboTV Canada

fuboTV Canada Australia: Optus Sport

How can I watch the Liverpool match highlights?

The highlights video will be available on the Liverpool highlights page shortly after the game.

Match of the Day will have highlights on BBC One from 10:30 pm on Sunday.

Liverpool vs Manchester City possible lineups

Liverpool predicted lineup (4-3-3): Kelleher; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Szoboszlai, Endo, Mac Allister; Salah, Nunez, Diaz.

Man City predicted lineup (3-2-4-1): Ederson; Walker, Dias, Ake; Stones, Rodri; Foden, Silva, De Bruyne, Doku; Haaland.