Liverpool vs Manchester United Live Stream: Historic Rivalry and Form Contrasts, Prediction

One of English football’s most iconic rivalries will unfold this weekend as Liverpool faces Manchester United. These clashes historically shine with intensity and are often marked by high emotions and goal-scoring excitement. The Liverpool vs Manchester United match will kick off at 4:30 pm GMT on Sunday, December 17, 2023, at Anfield in Liverpool.

Anfield, Liverpool

Liverpool encountered a setback this week, breaking their unbeaten streak of six matches across all competitions with a 2-1 loss to Union in the Europa League. However, for Klopp’s side, the outcome held little significance as they had already secured advancement to the playoffs from the top spot, opting to field a squad of lesser importance.

Before that, Liverpool had been enjoying a string of victories, propelling them to the top of the Premier League table, albeit with a narrow gap separating them from Arsenal and Aston Villa.

On the contrary, Manchester United enters this match in a contrasting state and mood. The club also suffered a defeat in European competition this week, a 1-0 loss to Bayern, marking the end of their journey in both the Champions League and the Europa League, finishing last in the group under ten Hag’s leadership.

United’s recent domestic outings haven’t seen much success either, with losses against Bournemouth and Newcastle (0-3 and 0-1). Although there was a commendable victory against Chelsea (2-1), the Blues’ errors played a significant role in that result.

The club is facing a transitional period with talks of managerial changes, creating a sense of instability. United has struggled in matches against well-organized opponents, as evidenced by their recent games against Newcastle and Bournemouth. Even in the match against Bayern Munich, while they pressed aggressively, their attack lacked creativity and effectiveness, exacerbated by Maguire’s injury sustained in that fixture.

Liverpool vs Manchester United Prediction

Considering these circumstances, ten Hag’s side has little chance against Liverpool, especially without the presence of Maguire. Manchester United may aim to score as much as possible, while Liverpool might exert dominance and control.

Given both teams’ current form and historical meetings, this encounter promises excitement and a likelihood of goals. Manchester United’s offensive prowess will test Liverpool’s sturdy defence at home. However, considering the recent instability of the Devils, victory will likely favour the hosts, Liverpool.

How can I watch the Manchester United match highlights?

The highlights video will be available on the Manchester United highlights page shortly after the game.

Match of the Day will have highlights on BBC One from 10:30 pm on Sunday.