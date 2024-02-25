Liverpool vs Southampton Live Stream: TV Channel, Kick-off time

Liverpool and Southampton will clash in a fifth-round FA Cup match on Wednesday at 8 pm UK time.

Anfield, Liverpool

In their last nine FA Cup fifth-round ties, Liverpool have alternated between progression (five) and elimination (four). Their most recent victory came against Norwich City with a 2-1 scoreline in the 2021-22 season, marking the only time they’ve reached the quarter-finals under Jürgen Klopp.

On the other hand, Southampton have progressed from three of their last four FA Cup fifth-round ties, including two successes in the previous three seasons. However, they faced elimination against Grimsby Town at this stage of the competition last term.

What time is Liverpool vs Southampton kick off?

Competition: English FA Cup

English FA Cup Game Day: Wednesday, 28 February 2024

Wednesday, 28 February 2024 Kick-off: 20:00 UK Time

20:00 UK Time Stadium: Anfield Stadium, Liverpool

Is Liverpool vs Southampton on TV?

UK: ITVXB, BC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, ITV 1 UK, STV Scotland

ITVXB, BC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, ITV 1 UK, STV Scotland USA: ESPN+

ESPN+ Canada: Sportsnet Now Plus, Sportsnet World Now, Sportsnet Now, Sportsnet World

Sportsnet Now Plus, Sportsnet World Now, Sportsnet Now, Sportsnet World Australia: Paramount+

Watch the match from anywhere with a VPN service to help you watch Liverpool live stream on your TV, tablet, or mobile.

Here are the steps on how to use ExpressVPN to watch Liverpool vs Southampton from outside your country:

Sign up for ExpressVPN. You can sign up for ExpressVPN on their website. They offer a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it risk-free. Download and install the ExpressVPN app. Once you’ve signed up for ExpressVPN, you can download and install the app on your device. The app is available for Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, and Linux. Connect to a VPN server in a country that broadcasts Premier League football. Once you’ve installed the app, you can connect to a VPN server in a country that broadcasts Premier League football. For example, if you’re in the United States, you can connect to a server in the United Kingdom. Sign in to your streaming service. Once you’re connected to a VPN server, you can sign in to your streaming service. You should now be able to watch Premier League football from outside your country.

How can I watch the Liverpool match highlights?

The highlights video will be available on the Liverpool highlights page shortly after the game.

Match of the Day will have highlights on BBC One from 10:30 pm on Sunday.

Liverpool vs Southampton possible lineups