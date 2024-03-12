Liverpool vs Sparta Praha Live Stream: TV Channel, Kick-off time

At Anfield, Liverpool welcomes Sparta Praha for the second leg of the Europa League competition.

Anfield, Liverpool

The matchup between Liverpool and Sparta Praha promises an intriguing clash of styles. In the first leg, Liverpool secured a convincing 5-1 victory away from home. Now, hosting Sparta Praha at Anfield, Liverpool’s dynamic players may face challenges breaking through Sparta Praha’s disciplined style and solid defense.

The game is anticipated to deliver an exciting football spectacle, showcasing the skill and tactical awareness of both teams as they compete for victory.

What time is Liverpool vs Sparta Praha kick off?

Competition: UEFA Europa League

UEFA Europa League Game Day: Thursday, 14 March 2024

Thursday, 14 March 2024 Kick-off: 20:00 UK Time

20:00 UK Time Stadium: Anfield, Liverpool

Is Liverpool vs Sparta Praha on TV?

UK: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 2, TNT Sports Ultimate

discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 2, TNT Sports Ultimate USA: Univision NOW, Paramount+, TUDN.com, ViX, UniMás, TUDN App

Univision NOW, Paramount+, TUDN.com, ViX, UniMás, TUDN App Canada: DAZN Canada

DAZN Canada Australia: Stan Sport

Watch the match from anywhere with a VPN service to help you watch Liverpool live stream on your TV, tablet, or mobile.

Here are the steps on how to use ExpressVPN to watch Liverpool vs Sparta Praha from outside your country:

Sign up for ExpressVPN. You can sign up for ExpressVPN on their website. They offer a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it risk-free. Download and install the ExpressVPN app. Once you’ve signed up for ExpressVPN, you can download and install the app on your device. The app is available for Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, and Linux. Connect to a VPN server in a country that broadcasts Premier League football. Once you’ve installed the app, you can connect to a VPN server in a country that broadcasts Premier League football. For example, if you’re in the United States, you can connect to a server in the United Kingdom. Sign in to your streaming service. Once you’re connected to a VPN server, you can sign in to your streaming service. You should now be able to watch Premier League football from outside your country.

How can I watch the Liverpool match highlights?

The highlights video will be available on the Liverpool highlights page shortly after the game.

Match of the Day will have highlights on BBC One from 10:30 pm on Sunday.

Liverpool vs Sparta Praha possible lineups

Liverpool predicted lineup: Kelleher; Robertson, Van Dijk, Quansah, Bradley; Mac Allister, McConnell, Clark; Salah, Nunez, Diaz

Sparta Praha predicted lineup: Jensen; Vitik, Panak, Krejci; Preciado, Kairinen, Laci, Rynes; Birmancevic, Kuchta, Haraslin