Luton Town vs Tottenham Hotspur live stream: Free links, TV channel, kick-off time

Check out how to watch Luton Town vs Tottenham Hotspur in the English Premier League, including TV details and kick-off time.

Kenilworth Road, Luton, Bedfordshire

Luton Town achieved their historic first-ever Premier League victory on September 30 with a 2-1 win against Everton at Goodison Park. The goals were scored by Tom Lockyer and Carlton Morris, making it a memorable day for Rob Edwards’ team.

Consistency has historically posed a challenge for the club, but the arrival of Ange Postecoglou has injected a sense of promise and optimism into Tottenham Hotspur. As strong favorites to extend their unbeaten start to the season, they could potentially climb to the top of the table, even if only temporarily, with a victory.

When is Luton vs Spurs on TV

Date: Saturday, 7th October 2023

Saturday, 7th October 2023 Kick-Off: 12:35 UK Time

12:35 UK Time Venue: Kenilworth Road, Luton, Bedfordshire

Kenilworth Road, Luton, Bedfordshire Odds: Luton: 6/1 | Draw: 4/1 | Hotspur: 2/5

Luton: 6/1 | Draw: 4/1 | Hotspur: 2/5 Referee : John Brooks

: John Brooks VAR: Michael Oliver

How to watch the Luton Town vs Tottenham live stream

In the UK, TNT Sports is available for streaming through discovery+, a subscription service offering TNT Sports, Eurosport, and entertainment content in one place. Additionally, viewers can access TNT Sports through BT, EE, Sky, and Virgin Media.

TNT Sports is accessible on various prominent TV platforms, providing a range of channels. These include up to four TV channels (TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports 2, TNT Sports 3, TNT Sports 4), as well as up to six digital or red-button channels (TNT Sports 5 to 10), and TNT Sports Ultimate along with TNT Sports Box Office HD.

If you’re not in your home country and wish to watch the Luton Town vs. Tottenham live stream on your regular service, you can use a VPN, which stands for a virtual private network. A VPN allows you to access your home coverage from anywhere you are. This means that even if you are abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your own living room.

Luton vs Tottenham prediction

It will indeed be intriguing to witness Luton’s stadium hosting a traditional ‘top six’ team, but given Spurs’ strong attacking performances this season, it’s challenging to bet against them.

Prediction: Tottenham to win 3-1.