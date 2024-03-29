Manchester City vs Arsenal: kick-off time, how to watch on TV, live stream online

This upcoming match between Manchester City and Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium represents a final opportunity for two of the Premier League’s title contenders to clash. In the nine matches that follow, there will likely be moments where the race for the top spot shifts between the two teams, but none may prove as pivotal as this encounter.

Etihad Stadium, Manchester

Most projection systems suggest that if there’s a winner at the final whistle, that team will become at least co-favorites for the title alongside Liverpool, possibly even becoming the team to beat. Manchester City, unbeaten against Arsenal at the Etihad in the past nine years, enters the game as favorites. However, Arsenal has reasons for optimism. They’ve already defeated Manchester City once in the league this season and lifted the Community Shield after a penalty shootout back in August.

Manchester City vs Arsenal date & kick-off time

Competition: Premier League

Premier League Game Day: Sunday, 31 March 2024

Sunday, 31 March 2024 Kick-off Time : 16:30 UK Time

: 16:30 UK Time Stadium: Etihad Stadium, Manchester

Where to watch Manchester City vs Arsenal

UK: SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Premier League, BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Main Event

SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Premier League, BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Main Event USA: Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Peacock, SiriusXM FC, UNIVERSO NOW, NBC, UNIVERSO

Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Peacock, SiriusXM FC, UNIVERSO NOW, NBC, UNIVERSO Canada: fuboTV Canada

fuboTV Canada Australia: Optus Sport

Watch the match from anywhere with a VPN service to help you watch Arsenal live stream on your TV, tablet, or mobile.

Manchester City vs Arsenal predicted lineups

Manchester City possible starting lineup: Ederson; Lewis, Dias, Akanji, Ake; Silva, Rodri, De Bruyne; Foden, Haaland, Doku

Arsenal possible starting lineup: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Jorginho, Rice; Saka, Havertz, Martinelli

How can I watch the Arsenal match highlights?

The highlights video will be available on the Arsenal highlights page shortly after the game.

Match of the Day will have highlights on BBC One on Sunday.