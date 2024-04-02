Manchester City vs Aston Villa: Kick-off time, H2H & Lineups

Manchester City will face Aston Villa in the 31st round of the Premier League. This will mark City’s third encounter with a top-four team in their last four matches. However, Emery’s team has been showing signs of inconsistency lately.
Manchester City haven’t performed at their best in matches against title contenders recently. Before the international break, they faced Liverpool and could only manage a 1-1 draw. Just a few days ago, they played against Arsenal and despite having more shots and possession, they ended up with a goalless draw. Currently, City trails Liverpool by three points in the table, and they are determined to reduce this gap.
On the contrary, Aston Villa currently occupies a top-four position in the Premier League. However, their quest for the title has been out of reach for some time now. The club’s primary objective is to secure their place in the top four and avoid slipping to fifth position. Currently, the gap between Aston Villa and Tottenham, who still have a game in hand, is just three points. Aston Villa suffered a significant defeat against Tottenham, losing 0-4 not long ago. They also failed to secure points against West Ham in a 1-1 draw. However, they managed to defeat Ajax in the Conference League with an impressive aggregate score of 4-0 after a goalless draw in the first leg.
Indeed, Aston Villa has been performing well this season, consistently maintaining their position in the top four. However, their recent performance over the past few months has not been exceptional. On the other hand, Manchester City has recently dropped points on two occasions. As they are still in the championship race, they cannot afford to falter again.
Date, kick-off time and venue
- Competition: English Premier League
- Date: Wednesday, 3 April 2024
- Kick Off: 20:15 UK Time
- Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester
How to watch the Manchester City vs Aston Villa live stream in the UK
- UK: TNT Sports Ultimate, discovery+, Talksport 2 Radio UK, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 1
- USA: SiriusXM FC, Peacock
- Canada: fuboTV Canada
- Australia: Optus Sport
UK Radio: TalkSport Radio UK, Live text, audio and stats at mancity.co
Manchester City vs Aston Villa H2H
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|06 Dec 2023
|Aston Villa 1-0 Manchester City
|Premier League
|12 Feb 2023
|Manchester City 3-1 Aston Villa
|Premier League
|03 Sep 2022
|Aston Villa 1-1 Manchester City
|Premier League
|22 May 2022
|Manchester City 3-2 Aston Villa
|Premier League
|01 Dec 2021
|Aston Villa 1-2 Manchester City
|Premier League
Manchester City vs Aston Villa possible lineup
Aston Villa (4-4-2): Martinez; Konsa, Torres, Carlos, Digne; Bailey, Luiz, Tielemans, Rogers; Diaby, Duran
Manchester City (4-3-3): Ortega; Lewis, Dias, Akanji, Gvardiol; Rodri, Kovacic; Foden, De Bruyne, Grealish; Haaland