Manchester City vs Aston Villa: Kick-off time, H2H & Lineups

Manchester City will face Aston Villa in the 31st round of the Premier League. This will mark City’s third encounter with a top-four team in their last four matches. However, Emery’s team has been showing signs of inconsistency lately.

Etihad Stadium, Manchester

Manchester City haven’t performed at their best in matches against title contenders recently. Before the international break, they faced Liverpool and could only manage a 1-1 draw. Just a few days ago, they played against Arsenal and despite having more shots and possession, they ended up with a goalless draw. Currently, City trails Liverpool by three points in the table, and they are determined to reduce this gap.

On the contrary, Aston Villa currently occupies a top-four position in the Premier League. However, their quest for the title has been out of reach for some time now. The club’s primary objective is to secure their place in the top four and avoid slipping to fifth position. Currently, the gap between Aston Villa and Tottenham, who still have a game in hand, is just three points. Aston Villa suffered a significant defeat against Tottenham, losing 0-4 not long ago. They also failed to secure points against West Ham in a 1-1 draw. However, they managed to defeat Ajax in the Conference League with an impressive aggregate score of 4-0 after a goalless draw in the first leg.

Indeed, Aston Villa has been performing well this season, consistently maintaining their position in the top four. However, their recent performance over the past few months has not been exceptional. On the other hand, Manchester City has recently dropped points on two occasions. As they are still in the championship race, they cannot afford to falter again.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Competition: English Premier League

English Premier League Date: Wednesday, 3 April 2024

Wednesday, 3 April 2024 Kick Off: 20:15 UK Time

20:15 UK Time Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester

How to watch the Manchester City vs Aston Villa live stream in the UK

UK: TNT Sports Ultimate, discovery+, Talksport 2 Radio UK, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 1

TNT Sports Ultimate, discovery+, Talksport 2 Radio UK, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 1 USA: SiriusXM FC, Peacock

SiriusXM FC, Peacock Canada: fuboTV Canada

fuboTV Canada Australia: Optus Sport

UK Radio: TalkSport Radio UK, Live text, audio and stats at mancity.co

Manchester City vs Aston Villa H2H

Date Match Competition 06 Dec 2023 Aston Villa 1-0 Manchester City Premier League 12 Feb 2023 Manchester City 3-1 Aston Villa Premier League 03 Sep 2022 Aston Villa 1-1 Manchester City Premier League 22 May 2022 Manchester City 3-2 Aston Villa Premier League 01 Dec 2021 Aston Villa 1-2 Manchester City Premier League

Manchester City vs Aston Villa possible lineup

Aston Villa (4-4-2): Martinez; Konsa, Torres, Carlos, Digne; Bailey, Luiz, Tielemans, Rogers; Diaby, Duran

Manchester City (4-3-3): Ortega; Lewis, Dias, Akanji, Gvardiol; Rodri, Kovacic; Foden, De Bruyne, Grealish; Haaland

How can I watch the highlights of this game or the full match?