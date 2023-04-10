Looking for a Manchester City vs Bayern Munich live stream? With our helpful instructions, we’ve got you covered.
Follow the UEFA Champions League match Man City vs Bayern Munich live stream is set for Tuesday, April 11 at 20:00 UK time. Etihad Stadium in Manchester will host the event. The Champions League game will be broadcasted live on BT Sport in the UK.
Manchester City vs Bayern Munich date & kick-off time
- Competition: UEFA Champions League
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Kick-off: 20:00 UK time
- Stadium: Etihad Stadium, Manchester
Where to watch Manchester City vs Bayern Munich
- UK: BT Sport 1, BT Sport Ultimate, TalkSport Radio UK, BT Sport App, BTSport.com, BBC Radio 5 Live
- USA: TUDN App, SiriusXM FC, TUDN.com, Univision, TUDN USA, Paramount+, Univision NOW, VIX+
- Canada: DAZN
- Australia: Stan Sport
Where and how to watch Manchester City vs Bayern Munich live
Watch the match from anywhere with a VPN service to help you watch the live stream on your TV, tablet, or mobile.
|Worldwide:
|ExpressVPN! (Free Trial)
|US only:
|Watch ESPN+
|USA & Canada:
|FuboTV free 7-day trial