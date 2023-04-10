Looking for a Manchester City vs Bayern Munich live stream? With our helpful instructions, we’ve got you covered.

Follow the UEFA Champions League match Man City vs Bayern Munich live stream is set for Tuesday, April 11 at 20:00 UK time. Etihad Stadium in Manchester will host the event. The Champions League game will be broadcasted live on BT Sport in the UK.

Competition: UEFA Champions League

Where to watch Manchester City vs Bayern Munich

UK: BT Sport 1, BT Sport Ultimate, TalkSport Radio UK, BT Sport App, BTSport.com, BBC Radio 5 Live

USA: TUDN App, SiriusXM FC, TUDN.com, Univision, TUDN USA, Paramount+, Univision NOW, VIX+

TUDN App, SiriusXM FC, TUDN.com, Univision, TUDN USA, Paramount+, Univision NOW, VIX+ Canada: DAZN

DAZN Australia: Stan Sport

Watch the match from anywhere with a VPN service to help you watch the live stream on your TV, tablet, or mobile.