Manchester City vs Young Boys: TV Channel, live stream link online free

On UEFA Champions League matchday 4, we have an exciting encounter between two domestic league champions: Manchester City vs. Young Boys. The treble winners, Manchester City, are set to face the Swiss champions, Young Boys, at the Etihad Stadium. They will aim to secure their fourth consecutive win in the Champions League fixtures.

Etihad Stadium, Manchester

Manchester City have maintained a perfect win record in their first three games of the competition, scoring a total of 9 goals. They are comfortably positioned to advance to the round of 16.

In contrast, Young Boys have yet to secure a win, with one draw and two losses in the Champions League. Winning this match against the defending champions is crucial for them to stay in contention for the round of 16. Football fans can expect an exciting game with thrilling moments, incredible goals, and the opportunity to progress in this prestigious competition as these two formidable teams face off. The football world will closely follow the unfolding drama.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Competition: UEFA Champions League

UEFA Champions League Date: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Kick Off: 20:00 UK Time

20:00 UK Time Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England

How to watch the Manchester City vs Young Boys live stream

UK: discovery+ App, TNT Sports 2, TNT Sports Ultimate, discovery+

discovery+ App, TNT Sports 2, TNT Sports Ultimate, discovery+ USA: Paramount+, ViX

Paramount+, ViX Canada: DAZN Canada

DAZN Canada Australia: Stan Sport

UK Radio: TalkSport Radio UK, Live text, audio and stats a mancity.com

Watch the Manchester City vs Young Boys live stream from abroad with a VPN

The Man City vs Young Boys live stream will be shown on different channels around the world. But if you’re not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service, you can use a VPN.

A VPN is a Virtual Private Network that allows you to connect to a server in another country. This will change your IP address to make it look like you’re in that country. This means that you can access services that are only available in that country, such as your usual TV provider’s live stream of the Manchester City vs Young Boys game.

To use ExpressVPN to watch the match live stream:

Manchester City vs Young Boys possible lineup

Manchester City possible starting lineup: Ederson; Akanji, Dias, Gvardiol; Walker, Rodri, Lewis, Grealish; Doku, Alvarez, Foden

Young Boys possible starting lineup: Racioppi; Blum, Camara, Benito, Garcia; Males, Lauper, Monteiro; Ugrinic; Itten, Elia

