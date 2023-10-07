HomeFootball on TVManchester United vs Brentford live stream: How to watch...

Manchester United vs Brentford live stream: How to watch the game for free

By Time Soccer
Last Updated:
1 min.

How to watch the Premier League match between Man Utd and Brentford, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Old Trafford

What time does Man United vs Brentford kick off?

This Premier League clash takes place at Old Trafford in Manchester, UK and kicks off on Saturday, October 7 at 3:00 p.m. local time.

Here’s how that time translates across some of the major territories:

 DateKickoff time
USASat Oct. 710:00 a.m. ET
CanadaSat Oct. 710:00 a.m. ET
UKSat Oct. 73:00 p.m. BST
AustraliaSun Oct. 81:00 a.m. AEST
IndiaSat Oct. 77:30 p.m. IST
Hong KongSat Oct. 710:00 p.m. HKT
MalaysiaSat Oct. 710:00 p.m. MYT
SingaporeSat Oct. 710:00 p.m. SGT
New ZealandSun Oct. 83:00 a.m. NZDT

Man United vs Brentford live stream, TV channel

UK: This match will not be available for live broadcast and streaming due to the Saturday 3 p.m. embargo. Fans can listen to updates via talkSPORT.

USA: This game is available on USA Network, with Universo and Telemundo Deportes En Vivo providing coverage in Spanish. Those options are available to Fubo subscribers.

Watch Manchester United vs Brentford from abroad with a VPN

Watch the match from anywhere with a VPN service to help you watch Manchester United vs Brentford live stream on your TV, tablet, or mobile.

Worldwide:ExpressVPN! (Free Trial)
US only:Watch ESPN+
USA & Canada:FuboTV free 7-day trial

Time Soccerhttps://www.timesoccer.co
ABOUT US: Time Soccer is a collective of talented individuals with a shared passion for football. Each team member brings a unique perspective and skill set to the table. EXPERTISE: With diverse backgrounds and expertise, the Time Soccer team provides insightful analysis, captivating narratives, and up-to-date coverage of various sports. From major tournaments to local leagues, they bring to readers comprehensive and engaging content that celebrates the world of sports.

MORE FROM TIME SOCCER

Latest Highlights

Load more

Upcoming Matches

Load more
© 2007-2023 Time Soccer