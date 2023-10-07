Manchester United vs Brentford live stream: How to watch the game for free

How to watch the Premier League match between Man Utd and Brentford, as well as kick-off time and team news.

What time does Man United vs Brentford kick off?

This Premier League clash takes place at Old Trafford in Manchester, UK and kicks off on Saturday, October 7 at 3:00 p.m. local time.

Here’s how that time translates across some of the major territories:

Date Kickoff time USA Sat Oct. 7 10:00 a.m. ET Canada Sat Oct. 7 10:00 a.m. ET UK Sat Oct. 7 3:00 p.m. BST Australia Sun Oct. 8 1:00 a.m. AEST India Sat Oct. 7 7:30 p.m. IST Hong Kong Sat Oct. 7 10:00 p.m. HKT Malaysia Sat Oct. 7 10:00 p.m. MYT Singapore Sat Oct. 7 10:00 p.m. SGT New Zealand Sun Oct. 8 3:00 a.m. NZDT

Man United vs Brentford live stream, TV channel

UK: This match will not be available for live broadcast and streaming due to the Saturday 3 p.m. embargo. Fans can listen to updates via talkSPORT.

USA: This game is available on USA Network, with Universo and Telemundo Deportes En Vivo providing coverage in Spanish. Those options are available to Fubo subscribers.

