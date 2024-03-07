Manchester United vs Everton Live Stream: TV Channel, Kick-off time

The Premier League kicks off this weekend with Manchester United welcoming Everton, two clubs whose supporters are discontented with how their seasons have unfolded.

Old Trafford, Manchester

In their previous encounter, Manchester United secured a commanding 3-0 victory over Everton at Goodison Park, highlighted by Alejandro Garnacho’s stunning overhead kick, a strong contender for goal of the season.

Manchester United aims to rebound from recent defeats against Fulham and Manchester City, which have dented their hopes for a late surge towards Champions League qualification. Meanwhile, Everton has struggled in the Premier League since their last win against Burnley in December. Sean Dyche’s side, currently five points above relegation, must start winning again, especially with Luton breathing down their necks and having played an additional game.

Manchester United vs Everton date & kick-off time

Competition: English Premier League

English Premier League Game Day: Saturday, 9 March 2024

Saturday, 9 March 2024 Kick-off: 12:30 UK Time

12:30 UK Time Stadium: Old Trafford, Manchester

Where to watch Manchester United vs Everton

UK: discovery+, TNT Sports Ultimate, discovery+ App, TalkSport Radio UK, TNT Sports 1

discovery+, TNT Sports Ultimate, discovery+ App, TalkSport Radio UK, TNT Sports 1 USA: nbcsports.com, SiriusXM FC, NBC Sports App, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network, UNIVERSO

nbcsports.com, SiriusXM FC, NBC Sports App, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network, UNIVERSO Canada: fuboTV Canada

fuboTV Canada Australia: Optus Sport

How to live stream Manchester United vs Everton online

Manchester United vs Everton squads

Man United predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): Onana; Dalot, Varane, Lindelof, Amrabat; Mainoo, Casemiro; Antony, Fernandes, Garnacho; Rashford.

Everton predicted lineup (4-4-1-1): Pickford; Godfrey, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Harrison, Onana, Garner, McNeil; Doucoure; Beto.

How can I watch the Manchester United match highlights?

The highlights video will be available on the Manchester United highlights page shortly after the game.

Match of the Day will have highlights on BBC One from 10:30 pm on Sunday.