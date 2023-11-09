Manchester United vs Luton Town live stream: where to watch, kick-off time

How to watch and live stream Manchester United vs Luton Town in the English Premier League on TV and online in the United Kingdom & United States.
After securing a hard-fought 1-0 victory against Fulham at Craven Cottage, Manchester United will be eager to continue their ascent in the standings as they prepare to host Luton Town at Old Trafford on Saturday. The Red Devils have regained much-needed confidence, and a win over Luton will see them move closer to a Champions League berth.
On the flip side, The Hatters managed to secure a commendable 1-1 draw against Liverpool in front of their home supporters. However, their challenges away from home still remain a concern. Luton Town is just above the relegation zone at 17th position on goal difference with 6 points, the same as the 18th-place Bournemouth. They have scored as many goals as other clubs in the league, but their defeats remain a matter of concern for the club.
Manchester United vs Luton Town date & kick-off time
- Competition: English Premier League
- Game Day: Saturday, 11 November 2023
- Kick-off: 15:00 UK Time
- Stadium: Old Trafford, Manchester
Where to watch Manchester United vs Luton Town
- UK: BBC Radio 5 Live
- USA: UNIVERSO NOW, SiriusXM FC, USA Network, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO, NBC Sports App, nbcsports.com
- Canada: fuboTV Canada
- Australia: Optus Sport
How to live stream Manchester United vs Luton Town online
Watch the match from anywhere with a VPN service to help you watch Manchester United live stream on your TV, tablet, or mobile.
|Watch anywhere:
|ExpressVPN! (Free Trial)
|US only:
|Watch ESPN+
|USA & Canada:
|FuboTV free 7-day trial
Team News & Squads
Casemiro is unavailable for this match after he was forced to leave the field against Newcastle United. Erik ten Hag confirmed that he, alongside Lisandro Martinez, will not make an appearance until Christmas. Ten Hag also mentioned that Rashford is fully fit and trained well with the team, but due to the Champions League midweek match, it is unsure if he will make it to the starting XI.
Manchester United predicted lineup: Onana; Wan Bissaka, Evans, Maguire, Reguilon; Mctominay, Eriksen, Fernandes; Garnacho, Hojlund, Antony
The newly promoted side will be without at least six players, all of them being sidelined until late this month or the end of next month. Amari’i Bell missed their match against Liverpool, but he is the only player expected to join the team in this match. Reece Burke and Luke Berry are amongst the players who could join the team by the end of this month or the start of December.
Luton Town predicted lineup: Kaminski; Mengi, Lockyer, Osho; Kabore, Nakamba, Barkley, Doughty; Townsend, Ogbene; Morris
How can I watch the Manchester United match highlights?
The highlights video will be available on the Manchester United highlights page shortly after the game.
Match of the Day will have highlights on BBC One from 10:30 pm on Sunday.