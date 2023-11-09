Manchester United vs Luton Town live stream: where to watch, kick-off time

How to watch and live stream Manchester United vs Luton Town in the English Premier League on TV and online in the United Kingdom & United States.

Old Trafford, Manchester

After securing a hard-fought 1-0 victory against Fulham at Craven Cottage, Manchester United will be eager to continue their ascent in the standings as they prepare to host Luton Town at Old Trafford on Saturday. The Red Devils have regained much-needed confidence, and a win over Luton will see them move closer to a Champions League berth.

On the flip side, The Hatters managed to secure a commendable 1-1 draw against Liverpool in front of their home supporters. However, their challenges away from home still remain a concern. Luton Town is just above the relegation zone at 17th position on goal difference with 6 points, the same as the 18th-place Bournemouth. They have scored as many goals as other clubs in the league, but their defeats remain a matter of concern for the club.

Manchester United vs Luton Town date & kick-off time

Competition: English Premier League

English Premier League Game Day: Saturday, 11 November 2023

Saturday, 11 November 2023 Kick-off: 15:00 UK Time

15:00 UK Time Stadium: Old Trafford, Manchester

Where to watch Manchester United vs Luton Town

UK: BBC Radio 5 Live

BBC Radio 5 Live USA: UNIVERSO NOW, SiriusXM FC, USA Network, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO, NBC Sports App, nbcsports.com

UNIVERSO NOW, SiriusXM FC, USA Network, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO, NBC Sports App, nbcsports.com Canada: fuboTV Canada

fuboTV Canada Australia: Optus Sport

How to live stream Manchester United vs Luton Town online

Watch the match from anywhere with a VPN service to help you watch Manchester United live stream on your TV, tablet, or mobile.

Team News & Squads

Casemiro is unavailable for this match after he was forced to leave the field against Newcastle United. Erik ten Hag confirmed that he, alongside Lisandro Martinez, will not make an appearance until Christmas. Ten Hag also mentioned that Rashford is fully fit and trained well with the team, but due to the Champions League midweek match, it is unsure if he will make it to the starting XI.

Manchester United predicted lineup: Onana; Wan Bissaka, Evans, Maguire, Reguilon; Mctominay, Eriksen, Fernandes; Garnacho, Hojlund, Antony

The newly promoted side will be without at least six players, all of them being sidelined until late this month or the end of next month. Amari’i Bell missed their match against Liverpool, but he is the only player expected to join the team in this match. Reece Burke and Luke Berry are amongst the players who could join the team by the end of this month or the start of December.

Luton Town predicted lineup: Kaminski; Mengi, Lockyer, Osho; Kabore, Nakamba, Barkley, Doughty; Townsend, Ogbene; Morris

How can I watch the Manchester United match highlights?

The highlights video will be available on the Manchester United highlights page shortly after the game.

Match of the Day will have highlights on BBC One from 10:30 pm on Sunday.