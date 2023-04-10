Check out how to watch Milan vs Napoli in the UEFA Champions League, including TV details and kick-off time.

Follow the UEFA Champions League match Milan vs Napoli live stream is set for Wednesday, April 12 at 20:00 UK time. Stadio Giuseppe Meazza in Milan will host the event. The Champions League game will be broadcasted live on BT Sport in the UK.

Milan vs Napoli date & kick-off time

Competition: UEFA Champions League

UEFA Champions League Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

20:00 UK time Stadium: Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, Milan

Where to watch Milan vs Napoli

UK: BT Sport 2, BT Sport App, BTSport.com

BT Sport 2, BT Sport App, BTSport.com USA: TUDN.com, TUDNxtra, Paramount+, ViX, VIX+

TUDN.com, TUDNxtra, Paramount+, ViX, VIX+ Canada: DAZN

DAZN Australia: Stan Sport

Stan Sport Italy: Amazon Prime Video

Where and how to watch Milan vs Napoli live

Watch the match from anywhere with a VPN service to help you watch the live stream on your TV, tablet, or mobile.