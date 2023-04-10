Check out how to watch Milan vs Napoli in the UEFA Champions League, including TV details and kick-off time.
Follow the UEFA Champions League match Milan vs Napoli live stream is set for Wednesday, April 12 at 20:00 UK time. Stadio Giuseppe Meazza in Milan will host the event. The Champions League game will be broadcasted live on BT Sport in the UK.
Milan vs Napoli date & kick-off time
- Competition: UEFA Champions League
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Kick-off: 20:00 UK time
- Stadium: Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, Milan
Where to watch Milan vs Napoli
- UK: BT Sport 2, BT Sport App, BTSport.com
- USA: TUDN.com, TUDNxtra, Paramount+, ViX, VIX+
- Canada: DAZN
- Australia: Stan Sport
- Italy: Amazon Prime Video
Where and how to watch Milan vs Napoli live
Watch the match from anywhere with a VPN service to help you watch the live stream on your TV, tablet, or mobile.
|Worldwide:
|ExpressVPN! (Free Trial)
|US only:
|Watch ESPN+
|USA & Canada:
|FuboTV free 7-day trial