Milan vs Napoli Live Stream

By Time Soccer

Check out how to watch Milan vs Napoli in the UEFA Champions League, including TV details and kick-off time.

Milan vs Napoli

Follow the UEFA Champions League match Milan vs Napoli live stream is set for Wednesday, April 12 at 20:00 UK time. Stadio Giuseppe Meazza in Milan will host the event. The Champions League game will be broadcasted live on BT Sport in the UK.

Milan vs Napoli date & kick-off time

  • Competition: UEFA Champions League
  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
  • Kick-off: 20:00 UK time
  • Stadium: Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, Milan

Where to watch Milan vs Napoli

  • UK: BT Sport 2, BT Sport App, BTSport.com
  • USA: TUDN.com, TUDNxtra, Paramount+, ViX, VIX+
  • Canada: DAZN
  • Australia: Stan Sport
  • Italy: Amazon Prime Video

Where and how to watch Milan vs Napoli live

Watch the match from anywhere with a VPN service to help you watch the live stream on your TV, tablet, or mobile.

Worldwide:ExpressVPN! (Free Trial)
US only:Watch ESPN+
USA & Canada:FuboTV free 7-day trial

