HomeFootball on TV

MOTD FA Cup Highlights (TV shows)

By James Gardiner
Last Updated:

Watch all the goals, drama and reaction from football’s oldest cup competition as Premier League giants face off against the underdogs of the lower leagues. 

Match of the day FA Cup highlights
(Image credit: BBC)

Third-Round Highlights – 06/01/2024


PresenterJermaine Jenas
ExpertNedum Onuoha
ExpertAshley Williams
EditorStef Bozzi
ProducerChris Treece

All 20 teams from the top flight enter the cup at the third-round stage, and upsets could be expected after Newcastle United were knocked out by League One Sheffield Wednesday at this stage last season, despite having lost only once match so far in the 2023/24 campaign. 


James Gardiner
ABOUT ME: Meet James Gardiner, an experienced freelance sports blogger writer specialising in soccer. With a wealth of experience in the field, James currently serves as a content producer for Time Soccer, a role he has held since the beginning of 2015. EXPERTISE: With over 15 years of sports analysis expertise, James Gardiner has covered a wide range of events, from international competitions to local matches. Their insightful analysis and captivating narratives bring the world of soccer to life, offering readers a deeper understanding and appreciation of the game. Stay informed and engaged with James' unique blend of analytical severity and a genuine passion for soccer.

MORE FROM TIME SOCCER

Latest Highlights

Load more

Upcoming Matches

© 2007-2024 Time Soccer