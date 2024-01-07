MOTD FA Cup Highlights (TV shows)

Watch all the goals, drama and reaction from football’s oldest cup competition as Premier League giants face off against the underdogs of the lower leagues.

(Image credit: BBC)

Third-Round Highlights – 06/01/2024

Presenter Jermaine Jenas Expert Nedum Onuoha Expert Ashley Williams Editor Stef Bozzi Producer Chris Treece

All 20 teams from the top flight enter the cup at the third-round stage, and upsets could be expected after Newcastle United were knocked out by League One Sheffield Wednesday at this stage last season, despite having lost only once match so far in the 2023/24 campaign.