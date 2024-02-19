Napoli vs Barcelona live stream: Free links, TV channel, kick-off time

Two clubs yearning for redemption meet in the Champions League round of 16: Napoli and Barcelona. Both sides enjoyed historic triumphs last season, Napoli conquering Serie A and Barcelona lifting the La Liga crown. However, their fortunes have drastically shifted.

Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Napoli

Napoli, once Serie A dominators, now find themselves languishing in ninth place, a stark contrast to their previous glory. Managerial turmoil and inconsistent performances have hindered their progress. The Champions League offers a chance to reignite their season, but facing Barcelona presents a daunting challenge.

Barcelona, despite sitting third in La Liga, are far from their imperious best. They trail Real Madrid by a significant margin and have suffered frustrating defeats in domestic cup competitions. Xavi’s impending departure adds uncertainty to their future. With Champions League glory a lifeline, they must rediscover their winning form amidst these internal struggles.

History favors Barcelona, as Napoli has never secured a major European victory against them. However, both teams enter on shaky ground, desperate to prove their doubters wrong. Can Napoli pull off a giant-killing upset? Or will Barcelona find their resurgence on the biggest stage? This clash promises a captivating battle between fallen giants seeking to reclaim their former glory.

What time does Napoli vs Barcelona kick-off?

The match between Napoli and Barcelona is scheduled for Wednesday, February 21, 2024. The kick-off time is set for 20:00 UK Time.

Napoli vs Barcelona live stream, TV channel

If you’re looking for the best way to catch the Napoli vs Barcelona live stream, then you’re in luck. Several options are available to you, depending on where you are in the world.

UK: TNT Sports 2, discovery+ App, discovery+

TNT Sports 2, discovery+ App, discovery+ USA: TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN USA, Paramount+, TUDN App, UniMás, CBS, ViX

TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN USA, Paramount+, TUDN App, UniMás, CBS, ViX Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones, Movistar+

Napoli vs Barcelona predicted XI

Napoli predicted lineup: Meret; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Ostigard, Mazzocchi; Anguissa, Lobotka, Traore; Politano, Osimhen, Kvaratskhelia

Barcelona predicted lineup: Ter Stegen; Kounde, Araujo, Cubarsi, Cancelo; Pedri, Christensen, de Jong; Roque, Lewandowski, Yamal

How can I watch the highlights?

