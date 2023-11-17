HomeFootball on TV

Netherlands vs Ireland Republic: kick-off time, how to watch on TV, stream online

The Netherlands is set to host the Republic of Ireland at the Johann Cruijff Arena on Saturday in another round of the 2024 European Championship qualifiers.

Johan Cruijff Arena, Amsterdam
The Netherlands are on the brink of securing a spot in Euro 2024, and a win against the Republic of Ireland would almost guarantee their participation in next year’s tournament.

The Oranje share points with Greece, both trailing the already qualified France in the Group B standings. Yet, the Netherlands have played one game less than Greece and possess the head-to-head tiebreaker. Thus, a victory against the Irish visitors would suffice for qualification.

On the other hand, Ireland cannot secure direct qualification via the group stage but still has a chance to advance to the play-offs. You can watch this match live online for free and see the highlights of the goals.

Netherlands vs Ireland Republic date & kick-off time

  • Competition: EURO Qualification
  • Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
  • Kick-off: 19:45 UK time
  • Stadium: Johan Cruijff Arena, Amsterdam

Where to watch Netherlands vs Ireland Republic

  • UK: Viaplay Xtra, Viaplay UK
  • USA: ViX
  • Canada: DAZN
  • Australia: Optus Sport
  • Netherlands: NPO 3/Zapp

Where and how to watch the Netherlands vs Ireland Republic live

Watch the match from anywhere with a VPN service to help you watch the live stream on your TV, tablet, or mobile.

Worldwide:ExpressVPN! (Free Trial)
US only:Watch ESPN+
USA & Canada:FuboTV free 7-day trial

Netherlands vs Ireland starting XI

Netherlands possible starting lineup: Verbruggen; Geertruida, Van Dijk, Blind; Dumfries, Reijnders, Wieffer, Hartman; Simons, Weghorst, Gakpo

Republic of Ireland possible starting lineup: Kelleher; Doherty, Duffy, Scales, Manning; Knight, Cullen, Molumby; Sykes, Ferguson, Johnston

