Newcastle vs Manchester City: Prediction, kick-off time, TV channel, lineups

The impending EPL clash between Newcastle and Manchester City is poised to be a high-stakes affair. While expectations lean towards a competitive match, there’s a possibility that Guardiola’s team may not secure a decisive victory.

St. James’ Park, Newcastle upon Tyne

Newcastle showcased their form last week with a convincing 3-0 triumph over Sunderland in the FA Cup, a crucial win considering their recent struggles with seven defeats in nine matches. The team’s performance has somewhat diminished from their early-season success, prompting rumors of a potential coaching change. Results such as a 1-3 loss to Nottingham Forest and a 0-1 defeat to Luton Town have contributed to Newcastle’s decline in the Premier League standings, currently occupying the ninth position.

In contrast, Manchester City has answered most questions regarding their form. While experiencing a brief crisis at the end of the previous year, the team has rebounded with an eight-match unbeaten streak, securing victories in all but one of these encounters. Notably, City clinched the Club World Cup and delivered a commanding 5-0 victory over Huddersfield in the FA Cup during the past week.

Newcastle continues to grapple with numerous injuries, impacting their overall performance. Meanwhile, Manchester City welcomed the return of Kevin de Bruyne but is currently without Haaland due to injury.

Prediction

Acknowledging Manchester City’s dominance in various aspects, Newcastle, particularly at home, presents a resilient challenge. Therefore, it is suggested that Guardiola’s team might only secure a single point from this match.

What time is Newcastle vs Manchester City kick off?

Competition: English Premier League

English Premier League Game Day: Saturday, 13 January 2024

Saturday, 13 January 2024 Kick-off : 17:30 UK Time

17:30 UK Time Stadium: St. James’ Park, Newcastle upon Tyne

Where to watch Newcastle vs Manchester City on TV?

UK: TNT Sports Ultimate, BBC Radio 5 Live, discovery+, TNT Sports 1, discovery+ App

TNT Sports Ultimate, BBC Radio 5 Live, discovery+, TNT Sports 1, discovery+ App USA: SiriusXM FC, UNIVERSO NOW, Peacock, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, NBC, UNIVERSO

SiriusXM FC, UNIVERSO NOW, Peacock, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, NBC, UNIVERSO Canada: fuboTV Canada

fuboTV Canada Australia: Optus Sport

Newcastle vs Manchester City possible lineups

Newcastle United possible starting lineup: Dubravka; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Longstaff, Guimaraes, Miley; Almiron, Isak, Gordon

Manchester City possible starting lineup: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Ake, Gvardiol; Rodri, Kovacic; Bernardo, Foden, Grealish; Alvarez