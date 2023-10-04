Newcastle vs PSG live stream and how to watch game online on TV

Looking for a Newcastle vs PSG live stream? With our helpful instructions, we’ve got you covered. Newcastle is set to host Paris Saint-Germain tonight in the first Champions League game at St James’ Park in over twenty years.
Under Eddie Howe’s management, Newcastle had a promising start to their European campaign with a 0-0 draw against AC Milan away from home. However, they must secure victories in their home games to progress from what is widely known as the challenging ‘Group of Death.’
The match promises to be an exciting event on Tyneside as Kylian Mbappe and his PSG teammates visit. PSG, who haven’t quite found their rhythm in Ligue 1 under Luis Enrique, have shifted their approach away from relying solely on superstars like Lionel Messi and Neymar, and this new strategy will face a tough test.
What time is Newcastle vs PSG kick off?
- Competition: UEFA Champions League
- Game Day: Sunday, September 24, 2023
- Kick-off: 20:00 BST | 15:00 ET | 12:00 PT
- Stadium: St. James’ Park, Newcastle upon Tyne
How to watch Newcastle vs PSG on TV
- UK: discovery+, discovery+ App, BBC Radio 5 Live, TNT Sports 2, TNT Sports Ultimate
- USA: SiriusXM FC, Paramount+, ViX
- Canada: DAZN
- Australia: Stan Sport
- France: Canal+ France, RMC Sport en direct, RMC Sport 1, Free
Where and how to watch Newcastle vs PSG live
How can I watch the highlights?
Highlights will be available here or on PSG’s YouTube channel shortly after the game ends.
Newcastle vs PSG Predicted Lineups
Newcastle United possible starting lineup:
Pope; Trippier, Schar, Lascelles, Burn; Longstaff, Tonali, Guimaraes; Almiron, Isak, Gordon
Paris Saint-Germain possible starting lineup:
Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Skriniar, Hernandez; Vitinha, Ugarte, Zaire-Emery; Dembele, Kolo Muani, Mbappe