Newcastle vs Tottenham live stream: Free links, TV channel, kick-off time

Newcastle are aiming to secure a stronger position in the race for a top-six finish as they host Tottenham Hotspur at St. James’ Park on Saturday. Despite both teams earning seven points from their last nine available, Newcastle heads into the match with several key players sidelined, while Tottenham boasts a relatively healthy squad.
Tottenham has encountered difficulties away from home in recent fixtures, managing just one win in their last six away games since the start of the Festive Fixtures in December. Overall, their away record stands at a balanced one win, three draws, and two losses.
In contrast, Newcastle has been formidable at home, boasting a record of 10 wins, three draws, and three losses at St. James’ Park this season. Their last Premier League defeat at home dates back to January 13 against Manchester City.
When does Newcastle vs Tottenham kick-off?
- Competition: English Premier League
- Game Day: Saturday, April 13, 2024
- Kick-off: 12:30 UK Time
- Stadium: St. James’ Park, Newcastle upon Tyne
How to watch Newcastle vs Tottenham on TV
Newcastle vs Tottenham team news
Newcastle United faces a considerable injury crisis ahead of their upcoming match against Spurs this Saturday. The team is expected to be without key defenders such as Kieran Trippier, Sven Botman, and Matt Targett. Additionally, influential substitute Miguel Almiron is also ruled out due to injury.
Tottenham Hotspur also has injury concerns, particularly in midfield with players like Manor Solomon and Ryan Sessegnon sidelined. Furthermore, there are doubts over the availability of Richarlison on the attacking front for the London side in the upcoming clash against Newcastle United.
Last Time They Met
Tottenham secured a commanding 4-1 win over Newcastle United in their previous Premier League encounter at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on December 10. Destiny Udogie scored the opening goal in that match.