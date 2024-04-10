Newcastle vs Tottenham live stream: Free links, TV channel, kick-off time

Newcastle are aiming to secure a stronger position in the race for a top-six finish as they host Tottenham Hotspur at St. James’ Park on Saturday. Despite both teams earning seven points from their last nine available, Newcastle heads into the match with several key players sidelined, while Tottenham boasts a relatively healthy squad.

St. James’ Park, Newcastle upon Tyne

Tottenham has encountered difficulties away from home in recent fixtures, managing just one win in their last six away games since the start of the Festive Fixtures in December. Overall, their away record stands at a balanced one win, three draws, and two losses.

In contrast, Newcastle has been formidable at home, boasting a record of 10 wins, three draws, and three losses at St. James’ Park this season. Their last Premier League defeat at home dates back to January 13 against Manchester City.

When does Newcastle vs Tottenham kick-off?

Competition: English Premier League

English Premier League Game Day: Saturday, April 13, 2024

Saturday, April 13, 2024 Kick-off: 12:30 UK Time

12:30 UK Time Stadium: St. James’ Park, Newcastle upon Tyne

How to watch Newcastle vs Tottenham on TV

UK: TNT Sports Ultimate, discovery+ App, discovery+, TNT Sports 1

TNT Sports Ultimate, discovery+ App, discovery+, TNT Sports 1 USA: nbcsports.com, SiriusXM FC, NBC Sports App, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network, UNIVERSO

nbcsports.com, SiriusXM FC, NBC Sports App, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network, UNIVERSO Canada: fuboTV Canada

fuboTV Canada Australia: Optus Sport