Nottingham vs Liverpool Live Stream: TV Channel, Kick-off time

This weekend, the clash between the Premier League title contenders and teams fighting relegation takes center stage as Nottingham Forest welcomes Liverpool.

The City Ground, Nottingham, Nottinghamshire

Despite facing a significant injury crisis, Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool has managed to win the Carabao Cup and advance to the FA Cup quarter-finals. With just a one-point lead at the top of the table, they are eager to extend their advantage.

Although Liverpool’s squad has been depleted due to injuries, they have been resilient, relying on the emergence of several talented youth players who have stepped up admirably in recent matches.

Their opponents, Nottingham Forest, have struggled in the league with just one win in their last six games. They currently hover above the relegation zone, facing uncertainty regarding potential points deductions for financial rule violations.

What time is Nottingham vs Liverpool kick off?

Competition: English Premier League

English Premier League Game Day: Saturday, 2 March 2024

Saturday, 2 March 2024 Kick-off: 15:00 UK Time

15:00 UK Time Stadium: The City Ground, Nottingham, Nottinghamshire

Is Nottingham vs Liverpool on TV?

UK: BBC Radio 5 Live

BBC Radio 5 Live USA: Peacock, SiriusXM FC

Peacock, SiriusXM FC Canada: fuboTV Canada

fuboTV Canada Australia: Optus Sport

How can I watch the Liverpool match highlights?

The highlights video will be available on the Liverpool highlights page shortly after the game.

Match of the Day will have highlights on BBC One from 10:30 pm on Sunday.

Nottingham vs Liverpool possible lineups

Nottingham Forest predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): Sels; Williams, Niakhate, Murillo, Toffolo; Danilo, Dominguez; Elanga, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Awoniyi.

Liverpool predicted lineup (4-3-3): Kelleher; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Elliott, Gomez, Mac Allister; Gakpo, Danns, Diaz.