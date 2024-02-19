Porto vs Arsenal: kick-off time, how to watch on TV, live stream online

Arsenal, fresh off two dominant victories, head into their Champions League Round of 16 clash against Porto brimming with confidence. Mikel Arteta’s men are riding a wave of momentum, sitting second in the Premier League just two points behind leaders Liverpool. This season presents a genuine shot at silverware, and the Champions League represents another exciting chapter in their journey.

Estadio Do Dragao, Porto

Their opponents, Porto, are no slouches. Currently third in the Portuguese league, they are determined to fight for the title and remain contenders in both the Taca de Portugal and League Cup. Their recent win against Estrela da Amadora showcased their attacking prowess, with Mario and Galeno finding the net.

This encounter promises to be a thrilling battle between two teams in top form. Arsenal’s potent attacking trio, firing on all cylinders, will face a stern test against Porto’s defensive resolve. The key question remains: can Arsenal continue its impressive run and cement its place as a true Champions League contender?

Porto vs Arsenal date & kick-off time

Competition: UEFA Champions League

UEFA Champions League Game Day: Wednesday, 21 February 2024

Wednesday, 21 February 2024 Kick-off Time : 20:00 UK Time

: 20:00 UK Time Stadium: Estádio Do Dragão, Porto

Where to watch Porto vs Arsenal

UK: BBC Radio 5 Live, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate, discovery+

BBC Radio 5 Live, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate, discovery+ USA: Paramount+, ViX

Paramount+, ViX Canada: DAZN Canada

DAZN Canada Australia: Stan Sport

Watch the match from anywhere with a VPN service to help you watch Arsenal live stream on your TV, tablet, or mobile.

Here are the steps on how to use ExpressVPN to watch the Porto vs Arsenal live stream from outside your country:

Sign up for ExpressVPN. You can sign up for ExpressVPN on their website. They offer a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it risk-free. Download and install the ExpressVPN app. Once you’ve signed up for ExpressVPN, you can download and install the app on your device. The app is available for Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, and Linux. Connect to a VPN server in a country that broadcasts Premier League football. Once you’ve installed the app, you can connect to a VPN server in a country that broadcasts Premier League football. For example, if you’re in the United States, you can connect to a server in the United Kingdom. Sign in to your streaming service. Once you’re connected to a VPN server, you can sign in to your streaming service. You should now be able to watch Premier League football from outside your country.

Porto vs Arsenal predicted lineups

Porto Predicted lineup (4-3-3): Costa; Mario, Pepe, Otavio, Sanusi; Pepe, Varela, González; Conceicao, Evanilson, Galeno

Arsenal Predicted lineup (4-3-3): Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior; Ødegaard, Rice, Havertz; Saka, Trossard, Martinelli

How can I watch the Arsenal match highlights?

The highlights video will be available on the Arsenal highlights page shortly after the game.

Match of the Day will have highlights on BBC One on Sunday.