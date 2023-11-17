Portugal vs Iceland Live: How to watch online, stream link, TV channel, kick-off time

The Portugal national football team is set to host Ireland in their last UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying match at Estadio Jose Alvalade in Lisbon, Portugal.

Estadio Jose Alvalade, Lisboa

It’s Matchday 10 of the Euro 2024 qualifiers, and Portugal has already secured their spot in Germany for the tournament. However, Iceland must win this game and their subsequent match against Slovakia to have any chance of qualifying. The match is set on a Sunday night at Portugal’s home ground, giving them a clear advantage due to their high-quality squad.

Ronaldo will lead the Portuguese attack, supported by Fernandes in midfield. Despite facing injury concerns, Portugal boasts a formidable team. Iceland, aiming for their spot in Euro 2024, must deliver their best performance to secure their ticket to Germany. It’s a crucial, high-profile must-win game for Iceland.

You can watch this match live online for free and see the highlights of the goals.

Portugal vs Iceland date & kick-off time

Competition: EURO Qualification

EURO Qualification Game Day: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Kick-off: 19:45 UK time

19:45 UK time Stadium: Estadio Jose Alvalade, Lisboa

Where to watch Portugal vs Iceland

UK: Viaplay Sports 2, Viaplay UK

Viaplay Sports 2, Viaplay UK USA: VIX

VIX Canada: DAZN

DAZN Australia: Optus Sport

Optus Sport Portugal: RTP 1, RTP Play, Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1

Where and how to watch Portugal vs Iceland live

Watch the match from anywhere with a VPN service to help you watch live stream on your TV, tablet, or mobile.

Portugal vs Iceland starting XI

Portugal possible starting lineup: Costa; Cancelo, Inacio, Dias, Guerreiro; Fernandes, Palhinha, B Silva; Felix, Ronaldo, Jota

Iceland possible starting lineup: Olafsson; Sampsted, Palsson, Ingason, Finnsson; Hlynsson, Gudmundsson, Gunnarsson; A Gudjohnsen, Finnbogason, A Sigurdsson