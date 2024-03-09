Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo Live Stream: TV Channel, Kick-off time

Real Madrid continues their pursuit of the La Liga title as they face Rafa Benitez’s Celta Vigo on Sunday evening.

Estadio Santiago Bernabéu, Madrid

Carlo Ancelotti expressed disappointment with his team’s performance against RB Leipzig in midweek, despite securing a spot in the Champions League quarter-finals with a narrow 1-1 draw.

Since their Supercopa triumph in January, Madrid has struggled to maintain their peak form. However, with an eight-point lead at the top of the table, they appear poised to secure the title.

The hosts are expected to prevail against Celta Vigo, who are battling relegation but have performed better than their league position suggests. Benitez’s side has faced challenges this season but currently enjoys a six-point buffer above the drop zone following their 1-0 victory over Almeria in their previous outing.

Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo date & kick-off time

Competition: Spanish La Liga

Spanish La Liga Game Day: Sunday, 10 March 2024

Sunday, 10 March 2024 Kick-off: 17:30 UK Time

17:30 UK Time Stadium: Estadio Santiago Bernabéu, Madrid

Where to watch Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo on TV

UK: Viaplay Sports 2, LaLigaTV, Viaplay UK

Viaplay Sports 2, LaLigaTV, Viaplay UK USA: ESPN Deportes, ESPN+

ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ Canada: TSN+

TSN+ Australia: Optus Sport

Optus Sport Spain: Movistar+, M+ LALIGA TV

Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo squads

Real Madrid predicted lineup (4-3-1-2): Lunin; Carvajal, Rudiger, Nacho, Garcia; Tchouameni, Valverde, Modric; Brahim; Vinicius, Joselu.

Celta Vigo predicted lineup (4-4-2): Guaita; Manquillo, Starfelt, Nunez, Sanchez; Mingueza, Beltran, De la Torre, Bamba; Douvikas, Strand Larsen.