How to watch and live stream Real Madrid hosts Chelsea in the UEFA Champions League on TV and online in the United Kingdom & United States.

The UEFA Champions League match Real Madrid vs Chelsea live stream is set for Wednesday, April 12, at 20:00 UK time. Estadio Santiago Bernabéu in Madrid will host the event. BT Sport will air the Champions League match live. You can watch this match live online for free and see the highlights of the goals.

Real Madrid vs Chelsea date & kick-off time

Competition: UEFA Champions League

UEFA Champions League Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

20:00 UK time Stadium: Estadio Santiago Bernabéu, Madrid

Where to watch Real Madrid vs Chelsea

UK: BTSport.com, BT Sport 1, BBC Radio 5 Live, TalkSport Radio UK, BT Sport Ultimate, BT Sport App

USA: SiriusXM FC, TUDN USA, Univision NOW, Paramount+, VIX+, TUDN App, TUDN.com, Univision

Canada: DAZN

DAZN Australia: Stan Sport

Stan Sport Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones

Where and how to watch Real Madrid vs Chelsea live

Watch the match from anywhere with a VPN service to help you watch the live stream on your TV, tablet, or mobile.