How to watch and live stream Real Madrid hosts Chelsea in the UEFA Champions League on TV and online in the United Kingdom & United States.
The UEFA Champions League match Real Madrid vs Chelsea live stream is set for Wednesday, April 12, at 20:00 UK time. Estadio Santiago Bernabéu in Madrid will host the event. BT Sport will air the Champions League match live. You can watch this match live online for free and see the highlights of the goals.
Real Madrid vs Chelsea date & kick-off time
- Competition: UEFA Champions League
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Kick-off: 20:00 UK time
- Stadium: Estadio Santiago Bernabéu, Madrid
Where to watch Real Madrid vs Chelsea
- UK: BTSport.com, BT Sport 1, BBC Radio 5 Live, TalkSport Radio UK, BT Sport Ultimate, BT Sport App
- USA: SiriusXM FC, TUDN USA, Univision NOW, Paramount+, VIX+, TUDN App, TUDN.com, Univision
- Canada: DAZN
- Australia: Stan Sport
- Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones
Where and how to watch Real Madrid vs Chelsea live
Watch the match from anywhere with a VPN service to help you watch the live stream on your TV, tablet, or mobile.
|Worldwide:
|ExpressVPN! (Free Trial)
|US only:
|Watch ESPN+
|USA & Canada:
|FuboTV free 7-day trial