Real Madrid vs Osasuna Live Stream: Free link, How to watch on TV

Real Madrid returns to La Liga action on Saturday afternoon as they host Osasuna in the Spanish capital, rekindling memories of the 2023 Copa del Rey final. Carlo Ancelotti’s Blancos are targeting their fourth straight win.

Santiago Bernabéu, Madrid

Osasuna made an unexpected appearance in the final of Spain’s premier cup competition last season, but a brace from Rodrygo secured the trophy for Madrid.

Since then, Los Blancos have kicked off the 2023/24 campaign in impressive form and are aiming for their eighth win out of nine in La Liga this weekend. Additionally, they have a perfect record in the Champions League, having triumphed in a closely contested match against Napoli on Tuesday.

Real Madrid vs Osasuna date & kick-off time

Match Day: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Match Time: 15:15 BST / 10:15 ET / 07:15 PT

15:15 BST / 10:15 ET / 07:15 PT Stadium: Estadio Santiago Bernabéu, Madrid

Estadio Santiago Bernabéu, Madrid Referee : Guillermo Cuadra Fernandez

: Guillermo Cuadra Fernandez VAR: Javier Iglesias Villanueva

Where to watch Napoli vs Real Madrid on TV

Country TV channel/live stream United Kingdom LaLiga TV United States ESPN Deportes, ESPN+, fuboTV, ESPN App Canada TSN+, TSN1 Australia Optus Sport Spain Movistar+, M+ LALIGA TV

Where and how to watch Napoli vs Real Madrid live

Watch the match from anywhere with a VPN service to help you watch Real Madrid live stream on your TV, tablet, or mobile.

Teams news & squads

Real: David Alaba will undergo a late fitness test, adding to the defensive concerns for Real Madrid. With Eder Militao out with a long-term injury and Nacho serving a suspension, options at the back are limited. Additionally, Arda Guler and Thibaut Courtois are also sidelined with injuries. Carlo Ancelotti might consider moving Eduardo Camavinga into the midfield and giving Ferland Mendy some playing time at left-back.

Predicted Real Madrid lineup: Kepa; Carvajal, Rudiger, Alaba, Mendy; Valverde, Tchouameni, Camavinga; Bellingham; Vinicius, Rodrygo.

Osasuna: Moi Gomez and Unai Garcia will be unavailable for the upcoming match, while Johan Mojica is facing significant uncertainty due to injury. On a positive note, Ezequiel Avila has returned from suspension. Ante Budimir, who made an impact as a substitute in the previous game, might be in contention for a starting role considering his contribution to the victory.

Predicted Osasuna lineup: Herrera; Pena, Catena, D Garcia, Cruz; Moncayola, Munoz, Oroz; Ruben Garcia, Budimir, Arnaiz.

The most recent games for the teams