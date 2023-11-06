Real Madrid vs Sporting Braga Live Stream: Free link, How to watch on TV

Real Madrid has the opportunity to secure their spot in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 with a victory over Portuguese side Braga on Wednesday.
Real Madrid is one of four teams with a perfect record in the competition after three games, and they have two more group matches to be played at home. They are in a strong position to top Group C following their win in Naples on Matchday 2.
Braga put up a strong fight in the reverse fixture but ultimately lost 2-1, with Jude Bellingham playing a pivotal role for Real Madrid. However, their comeback win over Union Berlin has given them a chance to qualify for the last 16, although third place and a spot in the Europa League are also within reach.
Real Madrid vs Sporting Braga date & kick-off time
- Competition: UEFA Champions League
- Game Day: Wednesday, 8 November 2023
- Kick-off: 20:00 UK Time
- Stadium: Estadio Santiago Bernabéu, Madrid
Where to watch Real Madrid vs Sporting Braga on TV
- UK: TNT Sports 4, discovery+ App, discovery+
- USA: ViX, Paramount+
- Canada: DAZN
- Australia: Stan Sport
- Spain: Movistar+
Real Madrid vs Sporting Braga news & squads
Real Madrid will be without three key players in their famous all-white kit. French defensive midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni is sidelined with a broken toe, former Arsenal loanee Dani Ceballos is dealing with hamstring trouble, and Éder Militão is still recovering from his ACL injury, which he sustained on 14 August. As a result, Arda Güler might make his UEFA Champions League debut for Real Madrid.
Real Madrid predicted lineup (4-3-1-2): Kepa (GK); Carvajal, Rudiger, Alaba, Garcia; Valverde, Camavinga, Modric; Bellingham; Rodrygo, Vinicius
On the other hand, SC Braga will head to Santiago Bernabéu with relatively high confidence following their 6-1 victory in Liga Portugal. Head coach Artur Jorge will likely rely on Simon Banza, who scored a hattrick in their last match. Braga doesn’t have any injury or suspension concerns, and Jorge will have a fully fit squad to choose from.
Braga predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): Matheus (GK); Mendes, Saatci, Niakate, Borja; Carvalho, Al-Musrati; Horta, Zalazar, Djalo; Banza