Real Madrid vs Sporting Braga Live Stream: Free link, How to watch on TV

Real Madrid has the opportunity to secure their spot in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 with a victory over Portuguese side Braga on Wednesday.

Estadio Santiago Bernabéu, Madrid

Real Madrid is one of four teams with a perfect record in the competition after three games, and they have two more group matches to be played at home. They are in a strong position to top Group C following their win in Naples on Matchday 2.

Braga put up a strong fight in the reverse fixture but ultimately lost 2-1, with Jude Bellingham playing a pivotal role for Real Madrid. However, their comeback win over Union Berlin has given them a chance to qualify for the last 16, although third place and a spot in the Europa League are also within reach.

Real Madrid vs Sporting Braga date & kick-off time

Competition: UEFA Champions League

UEFA Champions League Game Day: Wednesday, 8 November 2023

Wednesday, 8 November 2023 Kick-off: 20:00 UK Time

Estadio Santiago Bernabéu, Madrid

Where to watch Real Madrid vs Sporting Braga on TV

UK: TNT Sports 4, discovery+ App, discovery+

TNT Sports 4, discovery+ App, discovery+ USA: ViX, Paramount+

ViX, Paramount+ Canada: DAZN

DAZN Australia: Stan Sport

Stan Sport Spain: Movistar+

Watch the match from anywhere with a VPN service to help you watch Real Madrid live stream on your TV, tablet, or mobile.

Real Madrid vs Sporting Braga news & squads

Real Madrid will be without three key players in their famous all-white kit. French defensive midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni is sidelined with a broken toe, former Arsenal loanee Dani Ceballos is dealing with hamstring trouble, and Éder Militão is still recovering from his ACL injury, which he sustained on 14 August. As a result, Arda Güler might make his UEFA Champions League debut for Real Madrid.

Real Madrid predicted lineup (4-3-1-2): Kepa (GK); Carvajal, Rudiger, Alaba, Garcia; Valverde, Camavinga, Modric; Bellingham; Rodrygo, Vinicius

On the other hand, SC Braga will head to Santiago Bernabéu with relatively high confidence following their 6-1 victory in Liga Portugal. Head coach Artur Jorge will likely rely on Simon Banza, who scored a hattrick in their last match. Braga doesn’t have any injury or suspension concerns, and Jorge will have a fully fit squad to choose from.

Braga predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): Matheus (GK); Mendes, Saatci, Niakate, Borja; Carvalho, Al-Musrati; Horta, Zalazar, Djalo; Banza