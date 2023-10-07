Rennes vs PSG live stream and how to watch League 1 game online on TV

HomeFootball on TVRennes vs PSG live stream and how to watch...

Paris Saint-Germain enters their Ligue 1 match against Rennes on Sunday following a humiliating defeat in the Champions League at the hands of Newcastle United.

Roazhon Park, Rennes
Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) suffered a heavy 4-1 defeat at St James’ Park, and their performance in the league hasn’t been much better. They currently sit in fifth place, trailing Monaco by two points.

On the other hand, Rennes are just one point behind PSG and are one of only two teams in Ligue 1 that remain unbeaten. However, they have drawn five of their first seven matches.

What time is Rennes vs PSG kick off?

  • Competition: French League 1
  • Game Day: Sunday, October 8, 2023
  • Kick-off: 19:45 BST | 14:45 ET | 11:45 PT
  • Stadium: Roazhon Park, Rennes
  • Referee: Benoit Bastien
  • VAR: Eric Wattellier

How to watch Rennes vs PSG on TV

  • UK: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 2
  • USA: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS
  • Canada: beIN Sports Canada, fuboTV Canada, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada, Fanatiz Canada
  • Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 2
  • France: Amazon Prime Video

Where and how to watch Rennes vs PSG live

Watch the match from anywhere with a VPN service to help you watch Paris Saint-Germain live stream on your TV, tablet, or mobile.

Worldwide:ExpressVPN! (Free Trial)
US only:Watch ESPN+
USA & Canada:FuboTV free 7-day trial

PSG Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away
10/8/2023Stade RennesAway
10/21/2023StrasbourgHome
10/29/2023Stade Brest 29Away
11/3/2023Montpellier HSCHome

Stade Rennes Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away
10/8/2023PSGHome
10/22/2023FC LorientAway
10/29/2023StrasbourgHome
11/5/2023NiceAway

Rennes vs PSG predicted lineup

Rennes predicted lineup (4-3-3): Mandanda; Doue, Omari, Theate, Truffert; Bourigeaud, Matic, Le Fee; Blas, Kalimuendo, Salah.

PSG predicted lineup (4-3-3): Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Skriniar, Hernandez; Zaire-Emery, Vitinha, Fabian Ruiz; Dembele, Kolo Muani, Mbappe.

Time Soccer
