Rennes vs PSG live stream and how to watch League 1 game online on TV

Paris Saint-Germain enters their Ligue 1 match against Rennes on Sunday following a humiliating defeat in the Champions League at the hands of Newcastle United.
Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) suffered a heavy 4-1 defeat at St James’ Park, and their performance in the league hasn’t been much better. They currently sit in fifth place, trailing Monaco by two points.
On the other hand, Rennes are just one point behind PSG and are one of only two teams in Ligue 1 that remain unbeaten. However, they have drawn five of their first seven matches.
What time is Rennes vs PSG kick off?
- Competition: French League 1
- Game Day: Sunday, October 8, 2023
- Kick-off: 19:45 BST | 14:45 ET | 11:45 PT
- Stadium: Roazhon Park, Rennes
- Referee: Benoit Bastien
- VAR: Eric Wattellier
How to watch Rennes vs PSG on TV
- UK: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 2
- USA: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS
- Canada: beIN Sports Canada, fuboTV Canada, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada, Fanatiz Canada
- Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 2
- France: Amazon Prime Video
PSG Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|10/8/2023
|Stade Rennes
|–
|Away
|10/21/2023
|Strasbourg
|–
|Home
|10/29/2023
|Stade Brest 29
|–
|Away
|11/3/2023
|Montpellier HSC
|–
|Home
Stade Rennes Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|10/8/2023
|PSG
|–
|Home
|10/22/2023
|FC Lorient
|–
|Away
|10/29/2023
|Strasbourg
|–
|Home
|11/5/2023
|Nice
|–
|Away
Rennes vs PSG predicted lineup
Rennes predicted lineup (4-3-3): Mandanda; Doue, Omari, Theate, Truffert; Bourigeaud, Matic, Le Fee; Blas, Kalimuendo, Salah.
PSG predicted lineup (4-3-3): Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Skriniar, Hernandez; Zaire-Emery, Vitinha, Fabian Ruiz; Dembele, Kolo Muani, Mbappe.