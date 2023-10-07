Rennes vs PSG live stream and how to watch League 1 game online on TV

Paris Saint-Germain enters their Ligue 1 match against Rennes on Sunday following a humiliating defeat in the Champions League at the hands of Newcastle United.

Roazhon Park, Rennes

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) suffered a heavy 4-1 defeat at St James’ Park, and their performance in the league hasn’t been much better. They currently sit in fifth place, trailing Monaco by two points.

On the other hand, Rennes are just one point behind PSG and are one of only two teams in Ligue 1 that remain unbeaten. However, they have drawn five of their first seven matches.

What time is Rennes vs PSG kick off?

Competition: French League 1

French League 1 Game Day: Sunday, October 8, 2023

Sunday, October 8, 2023 Kick-off: 19:45 BST | 14:45 ET | 11:45 PT

19:45 BST | 14:45 ET | 11:45 PT Stadium: Roazhon Park, Rennes

Roazhon Park, Rennes Referee : Benoit Bastien

: Benoit Bastien VAR: Eric Wattellier

How to watch Rennes vs PSG on TV

UK: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 2

discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 2 USA: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS

beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Canada: beIN Sports Canada, fuboTV Canada, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada, Fanatiz Canada

beIN Sports Canada, fuboTV Canada, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada, Fanatiz Canada Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 2

beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 2 France: Amazon Prime Video

Where and how to watch Rennes vs PSG live

Watch the match from anywhere with a VPN service to help you watch Paris Saint-Germain live stream on your TV, tablet, or mobile.

PSG Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/8/2023 Stade Rennes – Away 10/21/2023 Strasbourg – Home 10/29/2023 Stade Brest 29 – Away 11/3/2023 Montpellier HSC – Home

Stade Rennes Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/8/2023 PSG – Home 10/22/2023 FC Lorient – Away 10/29/2023 Strasbourg – Home 11/5/2023 Nice – Away

Rennes vs PSG predicted lineup

Rennes predicted lineup (4-3-3): Mandanda; Doue, Omari, Theate, Truffert; Bourigeaud, Matic, Le Fee; Blas, Kalimuendo, Salah.

PSG predicted lineup (4-3-3): Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Skriniar, Hernandez; Zaire-Emery, Vitinha, Fabian Ruiz; Dembele, Kolo Muani, Mbappe.