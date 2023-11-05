Shakhtar Donetsk vs Barcelona: where to watch, TV channel, Live stream

The Catalan giants are heading to Germany to face Ukraine’s Shakhtar Donetsk. Check out how to watch Shakhtar Donetsk vs Barcelona live stream free in the UEFA Champions League, including TV channel online, kick-off time and match details.

Volksparkstadion, Hamburg

Shakhtar Donetsk has had a successful week, securing a place in the semi-finals of the Ukrainian Cup with a 3-0 victory over FC Viktoriya Sumy. They also triumphed in the Klasychne derby with a 1-0 win, thanks to Oleksandr Zubkov’s strike. The Klasychne derby is the premier football rivalry in Ukraine, featuring Dynamo Kyiv and Shakhtar Donetsk.

Now, they face the challenge of FC Barcelona for the second time this season at Germany’s Volksparkstadion. In their previous encounter on matchday 3 of this year’s UEFA Champions League group stage, Barcelona secured a 2-1 victory over Shakhtar Donetsk. Shakhtar is using Hamburger SV’s Volksparkstadion as their home ground for the 2023-24 UCL fixtures, making it a special night as they host the Catalan giants far from their homeland.

What time does Shakhtar Donetsk vs Barcelona kick off?

The match between Shakhtar Donetsk vs Barcelona is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. The kick-off time is set for 17:45 UK Time.

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Barcelona live stream, TV channel

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Barcelona predicted lineups

Shakhtar Donetsk (predicted lineup): Dmytro Riznyk, Giorgi Gocholeishvili, Valerii Bondar, Mykola Matvienko, Irakli Azarovi, Taras Stepanenko, Oleksandr Zubkov, Artem Bondarenko, Georgiy Sudakov, Dmytro Kryskiv, Danylo Sikan.

Barcelona (predicted lineup): Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Joao Cancelo, Ronald Araujo, Íñigo Martinez, Álex Balde, Ilkay Gündogan, Gavi, Fermín López, Ferrán Torres, Robert Lewandowski, João Félix.

How can I watch the highlights?

Supporters can watch the match highlights on Barcelona highlights page.