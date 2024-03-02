Sheffield United vs Arsenal: kick-off time, how to watch on TV, live stream online

Arsenal continue their quest for the Premier League title as they travel to face Sheffield United on Monday, wrapping up a hectic weekend of football.

Bramall Lane, Sheffield

Before the Gunners kick off at Bramall Lane, they will have a clear picture of the title race. Liverpool secured a dramatic victory over Nottingham Forest with a 99th-minute goal on Saturday, maintaining their position at the top of the table, while Manchester City will face off against Manchester United on Sunday.

Under Mikel Arteta’s guidance, Arsenal have been in superb form since their training stint in Dubai in January, except for a narrow defeat to Porto in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 clash.

Sheffield United vs Arsenal date & kick-off time

Competition: Premier League

Premier League Game Day: Monday, 4 March 2024

Monday, 4 March 2024 Kick-off Time : 20:00 UK Time

: 20:00 UK Time Stadium: Bramall Lane, Sheffield

Sheffield United vs Arsenal predicted lineups

Sheffield United predicted lineup (3-5-2): Grbic; Ahmedhodzic, Trusty, Robinson; Baldock, Norwood, Souza, Hamer, Larouci; McAtee, Brereton Diaz.

Arsenal predicted lineup (4-3-3): Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior; Odegaard, Rice, Havertz; Saka, Trossard, Martinelli.

How can I watch the Arsenal match highlights?

The highlights video will be available on the Arsenal highlights page shortly after the game.

Match of the Day will have highlights on BBC One on Sunday.