Spain vs Georgia: kick-off time, how to watch on TV, stream online

Spain enters the Estadio Jose Zorrilla turf in Valladolid to face Georgia in their final Euro 2024 qualifying Group A match. Realistically, needing only a draw to secure a first-placed finish, Spain aims to solidify their position.

Spain has already secured its spot in the upcoming EURO 2024 tournament, alongside Scotland from Group A. Consequently, Georgia has no chance of progressing. However, the hosts, currently sharing the top spot with Scotland, aim to secure a definitive victory to clinch the group outright. Their recent 3-1 victory against Cyprus has strengthened their position at the summit of Group A.

Georgia holds the third position in the points table of Euro Qualifying, amassing 7 points. They have secured only 2 wins in a group dominated by teams like Spain and Scotland. Despite their inability to advance, Georgia is determined to conclude their campaign on a positive note. They recently achieved a 4-0 win over Cyprus and a 2-2 draw with Scotland, although conceding the equalizer in added time.

You can watch this match live online for free and see the highlights of the goals.

Spain vs Georgia date & kick-off time

  • Competition: EURO Qualification
  • Game Day: Sunday, 19 November 2023
  • Kick-off: 19:45 UK Time
  • Stadium: Estadio Municipal Jose Zorrilla, Valladolid

Where to watch Spain vs Georgia

  • UK: Viaplay Sports 2
  • USA: ViX
  • Canada: DAZN Canada
  • Australia: Optus Sport
  • Spain: fuboTV España, RTVE.es, TVE La 1

Where and how to watch Spain vs Georgia live

Watch the match from anywhere with a VPN service to help you watch live stream on your TV, tablet, or mobile.

Worldwide:ExpressVPN! (Free Trial)
US only:Watch ESPN+ $6.99 monthly
USA & Canada:FuboTV free 7-day trial

Spain vs Georgia starting XI

Spain predicted lineup: Simon; Carvajal, Le Normand, La Porte, Balde; Gavi, Rodri, Ruiz; Yamak, Morata, Williams

Georgia predicted lineup: Mamardashvili; Mamuchashvili, Kvirkvelia, Kashia, Lochoshvili, Azarovi; Chakvetadze, Kiteishvili, Kochorashvili; Zivzivadze, Kvaratskhelia

