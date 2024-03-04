Sparta Praha vs Liverpool Live Stream: TV Channel, Kick-off time

In the first round of the Europa League, Sparta Prague will face off against Liverpool FC at the epet ARENA.

Sparta comes into this match with an impressive run of form, having lost only once in their last eight games. They have scored 16 goals in their last five outings, showing their attacking prowess. Their most recent match was a thrilling 3-2 victory over Slavia Praha, secured by Adam Karabec’s late penalty.

Meanwhile, Liverpool arrives at this contest riding a five-match winning streak. During this period, Jurgen Klopp’s side has scored 15 goals while conceding just three. Their latest outing was a comfortable 3-0 win against Southampton, with Jayden Danns bagging a brace. Liverpool will aim to continue their winning momentum in the upcoming match.

What time is Sparta Praha vs Liverpool kick off?

Competition: UEFA Europa League

UEFA Europa League Game Day: Thursday, 7 March 2024

Thursday, 7 March 2024 Kick-off: 17:45 UK Time

17:45 UK Time Stadium: epet ARENA, Praha

Is Sparta Praha vs Liverpool on TV?

UK: discovery+ App, TNT Sports 1, discovery+

discovery+ App, TNT Sports 1, discovery+ USA: Paramount+, ViX, TUDN App, TUDN.com, TUDN USA

Paramount+, ViX, TUDN App, TUDN.com, TUDN USA Canada: DAZN Canada

DAZN Canada Australia: Stan Sport

How can I watch the Liverpool match highlights?

The highlights video will be available on the Liverpool highlights page shortly after the game.

Match of the Day will have highlights on BBC One from 10:30 pm on Sunday.

Sparta Praha vs Liverpool possible lineups

Sparta Praha Predicted XI: Vojtech Vorel (GK), Filip Panak, Asger Sorensen, Ladislav Krejci, Angelo Preciado, Qazim Laci, Kaan Kairinen, Matej Rynes, Victor Olatunji, Veljko Birmancevic, Indrit Tuci.

Liverpool Predicted XI: Caoimhim Kelleher (GK), Conor Bradley, Jarell Quansah, Virgil van Dijk (C), Konstantinos Tsimikas, James McConnell, Joe Gomez, Bobby Clark, Harvey Elliott, Cody Gakpo, Lewis Koumas.