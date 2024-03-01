Tottenham vs Crystal Palace live stream: Free links, TV channel, kick-off time

Tottenham aim to recover from their recent loss to Wolves as they face Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

Ange Postecoglou’s team trails Aston Villa by five points in fourth place, but they have a game in hand. With a victory against Wolves, they could have been in contention to climb into fourth position this weekend.

Following a weekend off due to the rescheduled Chelsea match, Tottenham are rejuvenated and have few injury concerns. Pedro Porro is the primary absentee, but Destiny Udogie is expected to return to the starting lineup for this match.

When does Tottenham vs Crystal Palace kick-off?

Competition: English Premier League

English Premier League Game Day: Saturday, March 2, 2024

Saturday, March 2, 2024 Kick-off: 15:00 UK Time

Stadium: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

How to watch Tottenham vs Crystal Palace on TV

UK:

USA: SiriusXM FC, Peacock

SiriusXM FC, Peacock Canada: fuboTV Canada

fuboTV Canada Australia: Optus Sport

Where to watch Tottenham vs Crystal Palace live

