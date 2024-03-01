Tottenham vs Crystal Palace live stream: Free links, TV channel, kick-off time

Tottenham aim to recover from their recent loss to Wolves as they face Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.
Ange Postecoglou’s team trails Aston Villa by five points in fourth place, but they have a game in hand. With a victory against Wolves, they could have been in contention to climb into fourth position this weekend.
Following a weekend off due to the rescheduled Chelsea match, Tottenham are rejuvenated and have few injury concerns. Pedro Porro is the primary absentee, but Destiny Udogie is expected to return to the starting lineup for this match.
When does Tottenham vs Crystal Palace kick-off?
- Competition: English Premier League
- Game Day: Saturday, March 2, 2024
- Kick-off: 15:00 UK Time
- Stadium: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London
How to watch Tottenham vs Crystal Palace on TV
- UK:
- USA: SiriusXM FC, Peacock
- Canada: fuboTV Canada
- Australia: Optus Sport
Tottenham vs Crystal Palace predicted lineups
Tottenham predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): Vicario; Royal, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Bissouma, Sarr; Kulusevski, Maddison, Son; Richarlison.
Crystal Palace predicted lineup (3-4-2-1): Johnstone; Ward, Richards, Andersen; Munoz, Wharton, Lerma, Mitchell; Eze, Ayew; Mateta.