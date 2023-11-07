Toulouse vs Liverpool live stream: Free links, TV channel, kick-off time

Liverpool has the opportunity to secure their progression into the knockout stages of the Europa League this Thursday as they head to Toulouse.
Under the guidance of Jurgen Klopp, the team has maintained an impeccable 100% record in the competition. Despite their strong focus on a potential Premier League title challenge, they have remained committed to taking the tournament seriously.
Currently holding a significant five-point lead over both the French side and Union SG, Liverpool may opt to rotate their squad during the remaining group stage matches, especially if they manage to avoid a setback against a team they convincingly defeated 5-1 just last month.
What time does Toulouse vs Liverpool kick off?
- Competition: UEFA Europa League
- Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023
- Kick-off: 17:45 UK Time
- Stadium: Stadium de Toulouse
Toulouse vs Liverpool live stream, TV channel
- United Kingdom: discovery+, Talksport 2 Radio UK, TNT Sports 1, discovery+ App
- United States: Paramount+, ViX
- Canada: fuboTV Canada
- Australia: Stan Sport
Other countries: Check your local listings for TV and streaming options.
Toulouse vs Liverpool news and projected lineups
Zakaria Aboukhlal remains unavailable for the home team, creating a significant gap in their lineup. There are also some uncertainties surrounding the fitness of both Oliver Zanden and Ibrahim Cissoko as they prepare for the upcoming match.
Toulouse predicted lineup: Restes; Desler, Costa, Nicolaisen, Suazo; Spierings, Sierro, Casseres Jr; Donnum, Dallinga, Magri
On Jurgen Klopp’s side, the absence of Andrew Robertson, Stefan Bajcetic, and Thiago Alcantara continues. Furthermore, it’s worth mentioning that Luis Diaz is still dealing with personal matters and is unavailable for matches at this time.
Liverpool predicted lineup: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold; Konate, Van Dijk, Gomes; Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Gravenberch; Salah, Jota, Diaz
Where and how to watch Toulouse vs Liverpool live
