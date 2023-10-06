HomeFootball on TVUEFA Europa League Highlights Show

UEFA Europa League Highlights Show

By James Gardiner
All the highlights from matchday one of the UEFA Europa League, including SC Freiburg v West Ham, Marseille v Brighton and Liverpool v Union SG.

UEFA Europa League & Europa Conference League Highlights Show – TNT Sports | 05 October 2023


James Gardiner is a freelance sports blogger writer specialising in soccer who has served as a content producer for Time Soccer since 2015, with over 15 years of sports analysis expertise.

