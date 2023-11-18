Ukraine vs Italy live stream: How to watch EURO Qualification game online

Ukraine and Italy face off in Leverkusen in a crucial showdown to determine the final Euro 2024 qualifying spot alongside England in Group C. Here is everything you need to know about the Ukraine vs Italy live stream.

BayArena, Leverkusen

The two teams are separated by only three points in the table, with Ukraine currently holding second place. Italy has the opportunity to level on points with a victory against North Macedonia later in the evening.

In case both teams finish with equal points, the head-to-head records will be the deciding factor. Italy holds the advantage in this aspect after winning the previous encounter between the two sides 2-1 back in September. This victory would ensure Italy’s spot alongside England in Germany next summer. Despite playing their home matches on neutral ground, Ukraine remains unbeaten, securing two wins and one draw in three matches. They aim to continue this streak as they seek qualification for the fourth successive tournament.

You can watch this match live online for free and see the highlights of the goals.

Ukraine vs Italy date & kick-off time

Competition: EURO Qualification

EURO Qualification Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Kick-off: 19:45 UK time

19:45 UK time Stadium: BayArena, Leverkusen

Where to watch Ukraine vs Italy

UK: Viaplay Sports 2

Viaplay Sports 2 USA: ViX

ViX Canada: DAZN Canada

DAZN Canada Australia: Optus Sport

Optus Sport Italy: RAI 1, RaiPlay

Where and how to watch Ukraine vs Italy live

Watch the match from anywhere with a VPN service to help you watch Italy live stream on your TV, tablet, or mobile.

Ukraine vs Italy starting XI

Ukraine predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): Trubin (GK); Koravayev, Zabarnyi, Matviyenko, Mykolenko; Sydorchuk, Zinchenko; Vanat, Sudakov, Mudryk; Dovbyk

Italy predicted lineup (4-3-3): Donnarumma (GK); Darmian, Gatti, Acerbi, Dimarco; Barella, Jorginho, Bonaventura; Berardi, Raspadori, Chiesa