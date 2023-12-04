Watch Aston Villa vs Manchester City Live Streaming free 2023

An exciting pre-Christmas match awaits as Manchester City travels to face Aston Villa in the Premier League on Wednesday night.
Aston Villa has been dominant at home, winning 13 consecutive league games at Villa Park, and they aim to continue this impressive streak. They’re eyeing a Champions League spot next season and hope to add City to their list of conquered opponents.
After three successive draws, Manchester City has surrendered the top spot to Arsenal. By kickoff on Wednesday, they could be trailing by six points. Pep Guardiola’s squad hasn’t quite found their usual form this season, especially in recent outings. Facing Unai Emery’s formidable team at their home ground poses a significant challenge for City.
Date, kick-off time and venue
- Competition: Premier League
- Date: Wednesday, 6 December 2023
- Kick Off: 20:15 UK Time
- Venue: Villa Park, Birmingham
How to watch the Aston Villa vs Manchester City live stream in the UK
- UK: BBC Radio 5 Live, Amazon Prime Video
- USA: Peacock
- Canada: fuboTV Canada
- Australia: Optus Sport
UK Radio: TalkSport Radio UK, Live text, audio and stats at mancity.co
How to watch the Aston Villa vs Manchester City live stream in the US
For soccer enthusiasts in the United States, the live stream of the Aston Villa vs Man City match can be accessed on Peacock’s streaming platform.
Aston Villa vs Manchester City possible lineup
Aston Villa possible starting lineup: Martinez; Konsa, Carlos, Torres, Digne; Bailey, Kamara, Luiz, McGinn; Diaby, Watkins
Manchester City possible starting lineup: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Ake; Akanji, Kovacic; Foden, Alvarez, Bernardo, Doku; Haaland