Watch Aston Villa vs Manchester City Live Streaming free 2023

An exciting pre-Christmas match awaits as Manchester City travels to face Aston Villa in the Premier League on Wednesday night.

Villa Park, Birmingham

Aston Villa has been dominant at home, winning 13 consecutive league games at Villa Park, and they aim to continue this impressive streak. They’re eyeing a Champions League spot next season and hope to add City to their list of conquered opponents.

After three successive draws, Manchester City has surrendered the top spot to Arsenal. By kickoff on Wednesday, they could be trailing by six points. Pep Guardiola’s squad hasn’t quite found their usual form this season, especially in recent outings. Facing Unai Emery’s formidable team at their home ground poses a significant challenge for City.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Competition: Premier League

Date: Wednesday, 6 December 2023

Kick Off: 20:15 UK Time

Venue: Villa Park, Birmingham

How to watch the Aston Villa vs Manchester City live stream in the UK

UK: BBC Radio 5 Live, Amazon Prime Video

USA: Peacock

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Australia: Optus Sport

UK Radio: TalkSport Radio UK, Live text, audio and stats at mancity.co

How to watch the Aston Villa vs Manchester City live stream in the US

For soccer enthusiasts in the United States, the live stream of the Aston Villa vs Man City match can be accessed on Peacock’s streaming platform.

Aston Villa vs Manchester City possible lineup

Aston Villa possible starting lineup: Martinez; Konsa, Carlos, Torres, Digne; Bailey, Kamara, Luiz, McGinn; Diaby, Watkins

Manchester City possible starting lineup: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Ake; Akanji, Kovacic; Foden, Alvarez, Bernardo, Doku; Haaland

