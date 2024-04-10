Watch Bayern Munich vs Cologne Live Streaming free 2024

There is a chance that Bayern’s decade hold on the Bundesliga title will end this weekend. On the other end of the table, Cologne’s Bundesliga standing is very close to being over.

Allianz Arena, Munchen

The 29th edition of the Bundesliga will be a match between Cologne and Bayern Munich. Both teams do not reach their best form, so they will seek a victory that raises their morale in the decisive part of the season in which they seek to meet their goals. For its part, Cologne is close to the descent to the German second category.

On the other hand, Tuchel’s team arrives after a tough defeat against Heiddenheim on the previous day, and the options to lift the Bundesliga to the final of the campaign seem very few. The Bavarian team has been winning the league successively for more than a decade, so this would be a tough stick from which they will try to redeem themselves in the Champions League.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Competition: German Bundesliga

German Bundesliga Game Day: Saturday, April 13, 2024

Saturday, April 13, 2024 Kick-off: 14:30 UK time

14:30 UK time Stadium: Allianz Arena, Munchen

Where to watch Bayern Munich vs Cologne

UK:

USA: ESPN+

ESPN+ Canada: DAZN Canada

DAZN Canada Australia: beIN Sports Connect

beIN Sports Connect Germany: Sky Sport Bundesliga 2, Sky Sport Bundesliga 1, Sky Sport Bundesliga UHD

Bayern Munich vs Cologne Predicted lineups

Bayern Munich: (c) – Mazraoui, Upamecano, Kim, Guerreiro – Pavlović, Goretzka – Sané, Musiala, Coman – Kane

Cologne: Schwäbe – Thielmann, Hübers, Chabot, Finkgräfe – Alidou, Huseinbašić, Ljubicic, Kainz (c) – Adamyan, Tigges