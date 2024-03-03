Watch Bayern Munich vs Lazio Live Streaming free 2024

Bayern Munich faces an uphill battle to overturn their fortunes and salvage a challenging season after suffering a surprising 1-0 defeat to Lazio in the first leg.
The German team, once dominant in the Champions League, finds itself struggling not only in Europe but also in the Bundesliga, where they risk losing the title for the first time in a decade. A recent 2-2 draw with Freiburg only compounded Bayern’s woes, leaving them trailing by 7 points behind Bayer Leverkusen.
Meanwhile, Lazio, often considered underdogs in European competitions, continues to disrupt the plans of big clubs. Despite their underwhelming performance in Serie A, Lazio managed to secure a narrow 1-0 victory over Bayern in the first leg. Now, both teams face the eagerly anticipated second leg, with Bayern needing to mount a significant comeback to progress further in the tournament.
Date, kick-off time and venue
- Competition: UEFA Champions League
- Game Day: Tuesday, March 5, 2024
- Kick-off: 20:00 UK time
- Stadium: Allianz Arena, München
Where to watch Bayern Munich vs Lazio
- UK: BBC Radio 5 Live, TNT Sports 1, discovery+, discovery+ App
- USA: Univision, Paramount+, Univision NOW, TUDN USA, TUDN App, ViX, TUDN.com
- Canada: DAZN Canada
- Australia: Stan Sport
- Germany: Amazon Prime Video, Sport1
You can watch this match live online for free and see the highlights of the goals.
Predicted lineups
Bayern Munich predicted lineup: Neuer; Kimmich, de Ligt, Kim, Guerreiro; Pavlovic, Goretzka; Tel, Muller, Musiala; Kane
Lazio predicted lineup: Provedal; Marusic, Gila, Romagnoli, Hysaj; Guendouzi, Vecino, Alberto; Anderson, Immobile, Zaccagni