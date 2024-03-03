Watch Bayern Munich vs Lazio Live Streaming free 2024

Bayern Munich faces an uphill battle to overturn their fortunes and salvage a challenging season after suffering a surprising 1-0 defeat to Lazio in the first leg.

Allianz Arena, Munchen

The German team, once dominant in the Champions League, finds itself struggling not only in Europe but also in the Bundesliga, where they risk losing the title for the first time in a decade. A recent 2-2 draw with Freiburg only compounded Bayern’s woes, leaving them trailing by 7 points behind Bayer Leverkusen.

Meanwhile, Lazio, often considered underdogs in European competitions, continues to disrupt the plans of big clubs. Despite their underwhelming performance in Serie A, Lazio managed to secure a narrow 1-0 victory over Bayern in the first leg. Now, both teams face the eagerly anticipated second leg, with Bayern needing to mount a significant comeback to progress further in the tournament.

UK: BBC Radio 5 Live, TNT Sports 1, discovery+, discovery+ App

BBC Radio 5 Live, TNT Sports 1, discovery+, discovery+ App USA: Univision, Paramount+, Univision NOW, TUDN USA, TUDN App, ViX, TUDN.com

Univision, Paramount+, Univision NOW, TUDN USA, TUDN App, ViX, TUDN.com Canada: DAZN Canada

DAZN Canada Australia: Stan Sport

Stan Sport Germany: Amazon Prime Video, Sport1

Predicted lineups

Bayern Munich predicted lineup: Neuer; Kimmich, de Ligt, Kim, Guerreiro; Pavlovic, Goretzka; Tel, Muller, Musiala; Kane

Lazio predicted lineup: Provedal; Marusic, Gila, Romagnoli, Hysaj; Guendouzi, Vecino, Alberto; Anderson, Immobile, Zaccagni