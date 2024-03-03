HomeFootball on TV

Watch Bayern Munich vs Lazio Live Streaming free 2024

Bayern Munich faces an uphill battle to overturn their fortunes and salvage a challenging season after suffering a surprising 1-0 defeat to Lazio in the first leg.

Allianz Arena, Munchen
The German team, once dominant in the Champions League, finds itself struggling not only in Europe but also in the Bundesliga, where they risk losing the title for the first time in a decade. A recent 2-2 draw with Freiburg only compounded Bayern’s woes, leaving them trailing by 7 points behind Bayer Leverkusen.

Meanwhile, Lazio, often considered underdogs in European competitions, continues to disrupt the plans of big clubs. Despite their underwhelming performance in Serie A, Lazio managed to secure a narrow 1-0 victory over Bayern in the first leg. Now, both teams face the eagerly anticipated second leg, with Bayern needing to mount a significant comeback to progress further in the tournament.

Date, kick-off time and venue

  • Competition: UEFA Champions League
  • Game Day: Tuesday, March 5, 2024
  • Kick-off: 20:00 UK time
  • Stadium: Allianz Arena, München

Where to watch Bayern Munich vs Lazio

  • UK: BBC Radio 5 Live, TNT Sports 1, discovery+, discovery+ App
  • USA: Univision, Paramount+, Univision NOW, TUDN USA, TUDN App, ViX, TUDN.com
  • Canada: DAZN Canada
  • Australia: Stan Sport
  • Germany: Amazon Prime Video, Sport1

Where and how to watch Bayern Munich vs Lazio live

Watch the match from anywhere with a VPN service to help you watch Bayern Munich live stream on your TV, tablet, or mobile.

Worldwide:ExpressVPN! (Free Trial)
US only:Watch ESPN+
USA & Canada:FuboTV free 7-day trial

You can watch this match live online for free and see the highlights of the goals.

Predicted lineups

Bayern Munich predicted lineup: Neuer; Kimmich, de Ligt, Kim, Guerreiro; Pavlovic, Goretzka; Tel, Muller, Musiala; Kane

Lazio predicted lineup: Provedal; Marusic, Gila, Romagnoli, Hysaj; Guendouzi, Vecino, Alberto; Anderson, Immobile, Zaccagni

