Watch Bayern Munich vs Leipzig Live Streaming free 2024

Bayern Munich faces a challenging home match against RB Leipzig at the Allianz Arena, marking their first game since announcing Thomas Tuchel’s departure at the end of the season.

Allianz Arena, Munchen

The Bavarian club is experiencing a tough season compared to their usual high standards, currently sitting eight points behind surprise leaders Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga table. Their domestic struggles, along with other issues, have prompted the confirmation of Tuchel’s departure this summer.

Despite Leipzig also not performing at their best, sitting fifth in the Bundesliga table, they remain in contention for qualification into next season’s Champions League. Bayern, on the other hand, is facing a rare setback, having lost three consecutive matches for the first time since 2015.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Competition: German Bundesliga

German Bundesliga Game Day: Saturday, February 24, 2024

Saturday, February 24, 2024 Kick-off: 17:30 UK time

17:30 UK time Stadium: Allianz Arena, Munchen

Where to watch Bayern Munich vs Leipzig

UK: Sky Sports Football, SKY GO Extra

Sky Sports Football, SKY GO Extra USA: ESPN+

ESPN+ Canada: DAZN Canada

DAZN Canada Australia: beIN SPORTS 3, beIN Sports Connect

beIN SPORTS 3, beIN Sports Connect Germany: WOW, Sky GoSky Sport Bundesliga 1, Sky Sport Bundesliga UHD

Where and how to watch Bayern Munich vs Leipzig live

Predicted lineups

Bayern Munich possible starting lineup: Neuer; Kimmich, De Ligt, Kim, Guerreiro; Pavlovic, Goretzka; Sane, Muller, Musiala; Kane

RB Leipzig possible starting lineup: Gulacsi; Henrichs, Simakan, Orban, Raum; Simons, Schlager, Kampl, Olmo; Sesko, Openda