Watch Bayern Munich vs Leipzig Live Streaming free 2024

Bayern Munich faces a challenging home match against RB Leipzig at the Allianz Arena, marking their first game since announcing Thomas Tuchel’s departure at the end of the season.
The Bavarian club is experiencing a tough season compared to their usual high standards, currently sitting eight points behind surprise leaders Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga table. Their domestic struggles, along with other issues, have prompted the confirmation of Tuchel’s departure this summer.
Despite Leipzig also not performing at their best, sitting fifth in the Bundesliga table, they remain in contention for qualification into next season’s Champions League. Bayern, on the other hand, is facing a rare setback, having lost three consecutive matches for the first time since 2015.
Date, kick-off time and venue
- Competition: German Bundesliga
- Game Day: Saturday, February 24, 2024
- Kick-off: 17:30 UK time
- Stadium: Allianz Arena, Munchen
Where to watch Bayern Munich vs Leipzig
- UK: Sky Sports Football, SKY GO Extra
- USA: ESPN+
- Canada: DAZN Canada
- Australia: beIN SPORTS 3, beIN Sports Connect
- Germany: WOW, Sky GoSky Sport Bundesliga 1, Sky Sport Bundesliga UHD
You can watch this match live online for free and see the highlights of the goals.
Predicted lineups
Bayern Munich possible starting lineup: Neuer; Kimmich, De Ligt, Kim, Guerreiro; Pavlovic, Goretzka; Sane, Muller, Musiala; Kane
RB Leipzig possible starting lineup: Gulacsi; Henrichs, Simakan, Orban, Raum; Simons, Schlager, Kampl, Olmo; Sesko, Openda