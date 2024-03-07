Watch Bayern Munich vs Mainz Live Streaming free 2024

Bayern Munich hosts FSV Mainz at the Allianz Arena in a bid to narrow the gap at the top of the Bundesliga table.

Allianz Arena, Munchen

Currently sitting in 17th place, FSV Mainz has faced challenges throughout the season. Despite holding Borussia Monchengladbach to a 1-1 draw last week, they’ll need to elevate their performance for this upcoming fixture.

On the other hand, Bayern Munich occupies the second spot in the league standings but has fallen short of expectations this season. However, they showcased their prowess with a convincing 3-0 victory over Lazio in the UEFA Champions League in their previous outing and aim for a similar outcome this weekend.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Competition: German Bundesliga

German Bundesliga Game Day: Saturday, March 8, 2024

Saturday, March 8, 2024 Kick-off: 14:30 UK time

14:30 UK time Stadium: Allianz Arena, München

Where to watch Bayern Munich vs Mainz

UK: Sky Sports Football, SKY GO Extra

Sky Sports Football, SKY GO Extra USA: ESPN+

ESPN+ Canada: DAZN Canada

DAZN Canada Australia: beIN SPORTS 2, beIN Sports Connect

beIN SPORTS 2, beIN Sports Connect Germany: Sky Sport Bundesliga 1, Sky Go, Sky Sport Bundesliga 2, WOW, Sky Sport Bundesliga UHD

Where and how to watch Bayern Munich vs Mainz live

Watch the match from anywhere with a VPN service to help you watch Bayern Munich live stream on your TV, tablet, or mobile.

You can watch this match live online for free and see the highlights of the goals.

Predicted lineups

Bayern Munich predicted lineup: Neuer; Kimmich, de Ligt, Dier, Guerreiro; Pavlovic, Goretzka; Kimmich, Muller, Musiala; Kane

Mainz predicted lineup: Zetner; Kohr, Van Den Berg, Kraus; Caci, Amiri, Barrerio, Mwene; Sung-Lee, Onisiwo, Gruda