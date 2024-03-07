Watch Bayern Munich vs Mainz Live Streaming free 2024

HomeFootball on TV

Bayern Munich hosts FSV Mainz at the Allianz Arena in a bid to narrow the gap at the top of the Bundesliga table.

Currently sitting in 17th place, FSV Mainz has faced challenges throughout the season. Despite holding Borussia Monchengladbach to a 1-1 draw last week, they’ll need to elevate their performance for this upcoming fixture.

On the other hand, Bayern Munich occupies the second spot in the league standings but has fallen short of expectations this season. However, they showcased their prowess with a convincing 3-0 victory over Lazio in the UEFA Champions League in their previous outing and aim for a similar outcome this weekend.

Date, kick-off time and venue

  • Competition: German Bundesliga
  • Game Day: Saturday, March 8, 2024
  • Kick-off: 14:30 UK time
  • Stadium: Allianz Arena, München

Where to watch Bayern Munich vs Mainz

  • UK: Sky Sports Football, SKY GO Extra
  • USA: ESPN+
  • Canada: DAZN Canada
  • Australia: beIN SPORTS 2, beIN Sports Connect
  • Germany: Sky Sport Bundesliga 1, Sky Go, Sky Sport Bundesliga 2, WOW, Sky Sport Bundesliga UHD

Predicted lineups

Bayern Munich predicted lineup: Neuer; Kimmich, de Ligt, Dier, Guerreiro; Pavlovic, Goretzka; Kimmich, Muller, Musiala; Kane

Mainz predicted lineup: Zetner; Kohr, Van Den Berg, Kraus; Caci, Amiri, Barrerio, Mwene; Sung-Lee, Onisiwo, Gruda

