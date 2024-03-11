Watch Borussia Dortmund vs PSV Live Streaming free 2024

PSV Eindhoven travels to Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday, aiming to capitalize on the German side’s tumultuous season.

SIGNAL IDUNA PARK, Dortmund

Luuk de Jong secured a draw for the Dutch team in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 encounter, following Donyell Malen’s early goal in the Netherlands.

PSV has not reached the quarter-finals since 2007, but they entered this return fixture on an eight-match unbeaten streak and led the Eredivisie.

In contrast, Dortmund has struggled for consistency this season, although they have performed admirably in European competitions.

The tide turned in their favor over the weekend, as they defeated Werder Bremen away despite being reduced to ten men.

Borussia Dortmund vs PSV date & kick-off time

Competition: UEFA Champions League

UEFA Champions League Game Day: Wednesday, March 13, 2024

Wednesday, March 13, 2024 Kick-off: 20:00 UK Time

20:00 UK Time Stadium: SIGNAL IDUNA PARK, Dortmund

How to watch Borussia Dortmund vs PSV on TV

UK: TNT Sports 2, discovery+, Talksport 2 Radio UK, discovery+ App

TNT Sports 2, discovery+, Talksport 2 Radio UK, discovery+ App USA: Paramount+, ViX, TUDN App, TUDN.com, Univision, Univision NOW, TUDN USA

Paramount+, ViX, TUDN App, TUDN.com, Univision, Univision NOW, TUDN USA Canada: DAZN Canada

DAZN Canada Australia: Stan Sport

Stan Sport Germany: Sport1, DAZN1, DAZN Germany

Sport1, DAZN1, DAZN Germany Netherlands: RTL 7, Ziggo Sport Voetbal

Where and how to watch Borussia Dortmund vs PSV live

Watch the match from anywhere with a VPN service to help you watch live stream on your TV, tablet, or mobile.

Borussia Dortmund vs PSV probable teams

Dortmund predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): Kobel; Ryerson, Sule, Hummels, Maatsen; Sabitzer, Can; Malen, Brandt, Sancho; Fullkrug

PSV Eindhoven predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): Benitez; Teze, Bella-Kotchap, Boscagli, Dest; Schouten, Veerman; Bakayoko, Tillman, Lozano; De Jong