Watch Borussia Dortmund vs PSV Live Streaming free 2024

PSV Eindhoven travels to Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday, aiming to capitalize on the German side’s tumultuous season.
Luuk de Jong secured a draw for the Dutch team in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 encounter, following Donyell Malen’s early goal in the Netherlands.
PSV has not reached the quarter-finals since 2007, but they entered this return fixture on an eight-match unbeaten streak and led the Eredivisie.
In contrast, Dortmund has struggled for consistency this season, although they have performed admirably in European competitions.
The tide turned in their favor over the weekend, as they defeated Werder Bremen away despite being reduced to ten men.
Borussia Dortmund vs PSV date & kick-off time
- Competition: UEFA Champions League
- Game Day: Wednesday, March 13, 2024
- Kick-off: 20:00 UK Time
- Stadium: SIGNAL IDUNA PARK, Dortmund
How to watch Borussia Dortmund vs PSV on TV
- UK: TNT Sports 2, discovery+, Talksport 2 Radio UK, discovery+ App
- USA: Paramount+, ViX, TUDN App, TUDN.com, Univision, Univision NOW, TUDN USA
- Canada: DAZN Canada
- Australia: Stan Sport
- Germany: Sport1, DAZN1, DAZN Germany
- Netherlands: RTL 7, Ziggo Sport Voetbal
Borussia Dortmund vs PSV probable teams
Dortmund predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): Kobel; Ryerson, Sule, Hummels, Maatsen; Sabitzer, Can; Malen, Brandt, Sancho; Fullkrug
PSV Eindhoven predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): Benitez; Teze, Bella-Kotchap, Boscagli, Dest; Schouten, Veerman; Bakayoko, Tillman, Lozano; De Jong