HomeFootball on TV

Watch Borussia Dortmund vs PSV Live Streaming free 2024

By Time Soccer
Last Updated:

PSV Eindhoven travels to Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday, aiming to capitalize on the German side’s tumultuous season.

SIGNAL IDUNA PARK, Dortmund
SIGNAL IDUNA PARK, Dortmund

Luuk de Jong secured a draw for the Dutch team in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 encounter, following Donyell Malen’s early goal in the Netherlands.

PSV has not reached the quarter-finals since 2007, but they entered this return fixture on an eight-match unbeaten streak and led the Eredivisie.

In contrast, Dortmund has struggled for consistency this season, although they have performed admirably in European competitions.

The tide turned in their favor over the weekend, as they defeated Werder Bremen away despite being reduced to ten men.

Borussia Dortmund vs PSV date & kick-off time

  • Competition: UEFA Champions League
  • Game Day: Wednesday, March 13, 2024
  • Kick-off: 20:00 UK Time
  • Stadium: SIGNAL IDUNA PARK, Dortmund

How to watch Borussia Dortmund vs PSV on TV

  • UK: TNT Sports 2, discovery+, Talksport 2 Radio UK, discovery+ App
  • USA: Paramount+, ViX, TUDN App, TUDN.com, Univision, Univision NOW, TUDN USA
  • Canada: DAZN Canada
  • Australia: Stan Sport
  • Germany: Sport1, DAZN1, DAZN Germany
  • Netherlands: RTL 7, Ziggo Sport Voetbal

Where and how to watch Borussia Dortmund vs PSV live

Watch the match from anywhere with a VPN service to help you watch live stream on your TV, tablet, or mobile.

Worldwide:ExpressVPN! (Free Trial)
US only:Watch ESPN+
USA & Canada:FuboTV free 7-day trial

Borussia Dortmund vs PSV probable teams

Dortmund predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): Kobel; Ryerson, Sule, Hummels, Maatsen; Sabitzer, Can; Malen, Brandt, Sancho; Fullkrug

PSV Eindhoven predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): Benitez; Teze, Bella-Kotchap, Boscagli, Dest; Schouten, Veerman; Bakayoko, Tillman, Lozano; De Jong

Time Soccerhttps://www.timesoccer.co
ABOUT US: Time Soccer is a collective of talented individuals with a shared passion for football. Each team member brings a unique perspective and skill set to the table. EXPERTISE: With diverse backgrounds and expertise, the Time Soccer team provides insightful analysis, captivating narratives, and up-to-date coverage of various sports. From major tournaments to local leagues, they bring to readers comprehensive and engaging content that celebrates the world of sports.

MORE FROM TIME SOCCER

Latest Highlights

Load more

Upcoming Matches

© 2007-2024 Time Soccer