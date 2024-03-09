HomeFootball on TV

Watch Celtic vs Livingston Live Streaming free 2024

The focus shifts to the Scottish Cup this weekend, with defending champions Celtic hosting Livingston in the quarter-finals on Sunday.

Celtic Park, Glasgow
Brendan Rodgers’s team missed an opportunity to overtake Rangers and claim the top spot in the Scottish Premiership last weekend, suffering a 2-0 defeat to Hearts at Tynecastle.

Rodgers’s return to Parkhead hasn’t yielded the immediate success many anticipated, but Celtic still have a chance to secure two trophies this season.

After cruising past St Mirren and Buckie Thistle in the previous rounds, Celtic will be confident of progressing to the semi-finals when they face struggling Livingston this weekend.

The Scottish Cup has provided some solace for David Martindale’s side this season, as they currently languish at the bottom of the Scottish Premiership, trailing six points behind Ross County, who also have a game in hand.

Celtic vs Livingston kick-off time & stadium


Date:March 10, 2024
Kick-off time:14:30 UK Time
Venue:Celtic Park

The Scottish Cup match between Celtic and Livingston will be played at Celtic Park in Glasgow.

How to watch Celtic vs Livingston online – TV channels & live streams

  • United Kingdom: Viaplay UK, Viaplay Sports 1
  • United States:
  • Australia: Paramount+

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow full match replay and highlights.

Where and how to watch Celtic vs Livingston live

Watch the match from anywhere with a VPN service to help you watch the Celtic live stream on your TV, tablet, or mobile.

Worldwide:ExpressVPN! (Free Trial)
US only:Watch ESPN+
USA & Canada:FuboTV free 7-day trial

Celtic vs Livingston Predicted Lineups

Celtic possible starting lineup: Hart; Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Scales, Taylor; O’Riley, Iwata, Bernardo; Furuhashi, Idah, Maeda

Livingston possible starting lineup: George; Nottingham, Obileye, Devlin, Kelly; Holt, Carson; Mackay, Shinnie, Montano; Yengi

