Watch Freiburg vs Bayern Munich Live Streaming free 2024

The Bundesliga resumes with another round of matches this week as SC Freiburg take on Thomas Tuchel’s Bayern Munich side in a significant clash at the Europa-Park Stadion on Friday.

SC Freiburg currently sits in ninth place in the Bundesliga standings and has shown inconsistency throughout the season. The home team suffered a damaging 2-1 defeat against FC Augsburg last week and will need to regroup to bounce back in this upcoming fixture.

On the other hand, Bayern Munich occupies the second spot in the league table and has faced challenges in recent weeks. The Bavarian giants secured a crucial 2-1 victory against RB Leipzig in their last game and will aim for a similar outcome this week.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Competition: German Bundesliga

German Bundesliga Game Day: Friday, March 1, 2024

Friday, March 1, 2024 Kick-off: 19:30 UK time

19:30 UK time Stadium: Europa-Park Stadion, Freiburg im Breisgau

Where to watch Freiburg vs Bayern Munich

UK: Sky Sports App

Sky Sports App USA: ESPN+

ESPN+ Canada: DAZN Canada

DAZN Canada Australia: beIN SPORTS 1, beIN Sports Connect

beIN SPORTS 1, beIN Sports Connect Germany: DAZN Germany, DAZN1

Where and how to watch Freiburg vs Bayern Munich live

Predicted lineups

Freiburg possible starting lineup: Atubolu; Ginter, Hofler, Gulde; Doan, Kohl, Eggestein, Gunter; Sallai, Holer, Grifo

Bayern Munich possible starting lineup: Neuer; Kimmich, Upamecano, Kim, Guerreiro; Pavlovic, Goretzka; Tel, Muller, Musiala; Kane