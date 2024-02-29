HomeFootball on TV

Watch Freiburg vs Bayern Munich Live Streaming free 2024

The Bundesliga resumes with another round of matches this week as SC Freiburg take on Thomas Tuchel’s Bayern Munich side in a significant clash at the Europa-Park Stadion on Friday.

SC Freiburg currently sits in ninth place in the Bundesliga standings and has shown inconsistency throughout the season. The home team suffered a damaging 2-1 defeat against FC Augsburg last week and will need to regroup to bounce back in this upcoming fixture.

On the other hand, Bayern Munich occupies the second spot in the league table and has faced challenges in recent weeks. The Bavarian giants secured a crucial 2-1 victory against RB Leipzig in their last game and will aim for a similar outcome this week.

Date, kick-off time and venue

  • Competition: German Bundesliga
  • Game Day: Friday, March 1, 2024
  • Kick-off: 19:30 UK time
  • Stadium: Europa-Park Stadion, Freiburg im Breisgau

Where to watch Freiburg vs Bayern Munich

  • UK: Sky Sports App
  • USA: ESPN+
  • Canada: DAZN Canada
  • Australia: beIN SPORTS 1, beIN Sports Connect
  • Germany: DAZN Germany, DAZN1

Where and how to watch Freiburg vs Bayern Munich live

Watch the match from anywhere with a VPN service to help you watch Bayern Munich live stream on your TV, tablet, or mobile.

Worldwide:ExpressVPN! (Free Trial)
US only:Watch ESPN+
USA & Canada:FuboTV free 7-day trial

You can watch this match live online for free and see the highlights of the goals.

Predicted lineups

Freiburg possible starting lineup: Atubolu; Ginter, Hofler, Gulde; Doan, Kohl, Eggestein, Gunter; Sallai, Holer, Grifo

Bayern Munich possible starting lineup: Neuer; Kimmich, Upamecano, Kim, Guerreiro; Pavlovic, Goretzka; Tel, Muller, Musiala; Kane

