Watch Freiburg vs Bayern Munich Live Streaming free 2024

The Bundesliga resumes with another round of matches this week as SC Freiburg take on Thomas Tuchel’s Bayern Munich side in a significant clash at the Europa-Park Stadion on Friday.
SC Freiburg currently sits in ninth place in the Bundesliga standings and has shown inconsistency throughout the season. The home team suffered a damaging 2-1 defeat against FC Augsburg last week and will need to regroup to bounce back in this upcoming fixture.
On the other hand, Bayern Munich occupies the second spot in the league table and has faced challenges in recent weeks. The Bavarian giants secured a crucial 2-1 victory against RB Leipzig in their last game and will aim for a similar outcome this week.
Predicted lineups
Freiburg possible starting lineup: Atubolu; Ginter, Hofler, Gulde; Doan, Kohl, Eggestein, Gunter; Sallai, Holer, Grifo
Bayern Munich possible starting lineup: Neuer; Kimmich, Upamecano, Kim, Guerreiro; Pavlovic, Goretzka; Tel, Muller, Musiala; Kane