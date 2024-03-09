Watch Hibernian vs Rangers Live Streaming free 2024

Rangers face another significant match as they gear up to take on Hibernian in the Scottish Cup quarter-finals.

Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow

Under Philippe Clement’s management since his arrival last October, Rangers have experienced a remarkable turnaround in their fortunes at Ibrox. The Belgian coach has already led Rangers to Viaplay Cup success, and they currently sit two points clear of Celtic at the top of the Scottish Premiership.

Despite their recent Europa League knockout stage fixture in Lisbon on Thursday, Rangers now shift their focus to this crucial cup tie.

Hibernian, under the management of Nick Montgomery, have also seen a resurgence in form in recent weeks, going unbeaten in their last five matches. Additionally, they have secured consecutive home victories for only the second time this season, indicating a growing sense of momentum.

While Rangers comfortably secured a 3-0 victory in their last visit to Leith, cup competitions are known for producing surprises.

Here’s everything you need to know about watching Hibernian vs Rangers live streams:

How to watch Hibernian vs Rangers

Competition: Scottish Cup

Scottish Cup Date: Sunday, 10 March 2024

Sunday, 10 March 2024 Kick-Off: 17:30 UK Time

17:30 UK Time Venue: Easter Road Stadium, Edinburgh

How can I watch Hibernian vs Rangers?

There are several different ways to watch Hibernian vs Rangers live streams. You can watch on the Rangers FC website, app, or other third-party platforms.

If you’re watching on the Rangers FC website or app, you must create an account and purchase a subscription. Subscriptions are available monthly or yearly.

If you’re watching on a third-party platform like Viaplay UK, you must subscribe to that platform to watch the live stream.

Here is the Rangers FC upcoming fixture list for the 2023-24 season:

March

10th March – Hibernian (Scottish Cup)

18th March – St Mirren (Scottish Premiership)

25th March – Livingston (Scottish Premiership)

April

1st April – Aberdeen (Scottish Premiership)

8th April – Heart of Midlothian (Scottish Premiership)

15th April – St Johnstone (Scottish Premiership)

22nd April – Dundee United (Scottish Premiership)

29th April – Ross County (Scottish Premiership)

May

6th May – Kilmarnock (Scottish Premiership)

13th May – Motherwell (Scottish Premiership)

June

3rd June – Scottish Cup Final (if Rangers qualify)

Please note that this fixture list is subject to change.

