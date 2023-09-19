Where to watch Lazio vs Atletico Madrid live stream, TV channel

Lazio vs Atletico Madrid kick off the action in Group E of the 2023-24 UEFA Champions League as they face off at the Stadio Olimpico on Tuesday, September 19.

Both teams are eager to rebound from recent domestic losses and launch their campaign for European glory on a positive note. Lazio’s hopes were dashed on Saturday with a 3-1 defeat to Juventus in Serie A, following their first season victory. Previously, Maurizio Sarri’s squad managed to secure a 2-1 victory against defending champions Napoli at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, breaking their four-game losing streak. Lazio currently occupies the 15th spot in the standings, having accumulated just three points from four matches.

On the other hand, Atletico Madrid experienced their first defeat of the season over the weekend, suffering a 3-0 loss to Valencia in La Liga. Diego Simeone’s side had previously garnered one draw and three wins in their first four matches, including a dominant 7-0 triumph over Rayo Vallecano on August 28. Atletico has amassed seven points from their opening four games, placing them seventh in the La Liga standings, level on points with Cadiz, Getafe, and Real Betis.

Team news & squads

Lazio, under the management of Maurizio Sarri, currently find themselves in a fortunate position regarding injuries, as they have a full roster of players available for their upcoming Serie A encounter against Juventus. With newcomers such as Daichi Kamada, Tony Castellanos, and Nicolo Rovella still seeking consistent playing time, Sarri faces some challenging decisions.

In contrast, Atletico Madrid may encounter some injury-related concerns. Former Udinese midfielder Rodrigo De Paul sustained an injury during international duty, potentially rendering him unavailable for their upcoming matches. Additionally, there’s a race against time to determine if Koke will recover in time for their next fixture.

Lazio predicted lineup (4-3-3): Provedel; Marusic, Casale, Romagnoli, Hysaj; Kamada, Cataldi, Alberto; Anderson, Immobile, Zaccagni

Atletico Madrid predicted lineup (5-3-2): Oblak; Molina, Savic, Witsel, Hermoso, Ferreira Carrasco; Llorente, Barrios, Saul; Griezmann, Depay

