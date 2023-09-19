HomeFootball on TVWhere to watch Lazio vs Atletico Madrid live stream,...

Where to watch Lazio vs Atletico Madrid live stream, TV channel

By James Gardiner
Last Updated:
2 min.

Lazio vs Atletico Madrid kick off the action in Group E of the 2023-24 UEFA Champions League as they face off at the Stadio Olimpico on Tuesday, September 19.

Lazio vs Atletico Madrid

Both teams are eager to rebound from recent domestic losses and launch their campaign for European glory on a positive note. Lazio’s hopes were dashed on Saturday with a 3-1 defeat to Juventus in Serie A, following their first season victory. Previously, Maurizio Sarri’s squad managed to secure a 2-1 victory against defending champions Napoli at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, breaking their four-game losing streak. Lazio currently occupies the 15th spot in the standings, having accumulated just three points from four matches.

On the other hand, Atletico Madrid experienced their first defeat of the season over the weekend, suffering a 3-0 loss to Valencia in La Liga. Diego Simeone’s side had previously garnered one draw and three wins in their first four matches, including a dominant 7-0 triumph over Rayo Vallecano on August 28. Atletico has amassed seven points from their opening four games, placing them seventh in the La Liga standings, level on points with Cadiz, Getafe, and Real Betis.

Lazio vs Atletico Madrid kick-off time & stadium

  • Competition: UEFA Champions League
  • Game Day: Tuesday, 19 September 2023
  • Kick-off: 20:00 UK Time
  • Stadium: Stadio Olimpico, Roma

How to watch Lazio vs Atletico Madrid online – TV channels & live streams

In the United States, every Champions League match for the 2023/24 season will be available for viewing on Paramount+, including the highly anticipated clash Lazio vs Atletico Madrid and other notable fixtures on Champions League Matchday 1.

For viewers in the United Kingdom and Ireland, the Lazio vs Atletico Madrid match can be watched on TNT Sport 6, previously known as BT Sports.

  • UK: discovery+, TNT Sports 6, discovery+ App
  • USA: ViX, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network
  • Canada: DAZN
  • Australia: Stan Sport
  • Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones 2, Movistar+
  • Italy: Canale 5, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 4K, Sky Sport 252, Mediaset Infinity, NOW TV

Team news & squads

Lazio, under the management of Maurizio Sarri, currently find themselves in a fortunate position regarding injuries, as they have a full roster of players available for their upcoming Serie A encounter against Juventus. With newcomers such as Daichi Kamada, Tony Castellanos, and Nicolo Rovella still seeking consistent playing time, Sarri faces some challenging decisions.

In contrast, Atletico Madrid may encounter some injury-related concerns. Former Udinese midfielder Rodrigo De Paul sustained an injury during international duty, potentially rendering him unavailable for their upcoming matches. Additionally, there’s a race against time to determine if Koke will recover in time for their next fixture.

Lazio predicted lineup (4-3-3): Provedel; Marusic, Casale, Romagnoli, Hysaj; Kamada, Cataldi, Alberto; Anderson, Immobile, Zaccagni

Atletico Madrid predicted lineup (5-3-2): Oblak; Molina, Savic, Witsel, Hermoso, Ferreira Carrasco; Llorente, Barrios, Saul; Griezmann, Depay

Group E fixtures:

MatchdayDateFixtureKick off (UK)
1Tue, Sep 19thFeyenoord vs Celtic20:00
1Tue, Sep 19thLazio vs Atletico Madrid20:00
2Wed, Oct 4thAtletico Madrid vs Lazio17:45
2Wed, Oct 4thCeltic vs Lazio20:00
3Wed, Oct 25thFeyenoord vs Lazio17:45
3Wed, Oct 25thCeltic vs Atletico Madrid20:00
4Tue, Nov 7thAtletico Madrid vs Celtic20:00
4Tuey, Nov 7thLazio vs Feyenoord20:00
5Tue, Nov 28thLazio vs Celtic17:45
5Tue, Nov 28thFeyenoord vs Atletico Madrid20:00
6Wed, Dec 13thAtletico Madrid vs Lazio20:00
6Wed, Dec 13thCeltic vs Feyenoord20:00
James Gardiner
ABOUT ME: Meet James Gardiner, an experienced freelance sports blogger writer specialising in soccer. With a wealth of experience in the field, James currently serves as a content producer for Time Soccer, a role he has held since the beginning of 2015. EXPERTISE: With over 15 years of sports analysis expertise, James Gardiner has covered a wide range of events, from international competitions to local matches. Their insightful analysis and captivating narratives bring the world of soccer to life, offering readers a deeper understanding and appreciation of the game. Stay informed and engaged with James' unique blend of analytical severity and a genuine passion for soccer.

MORE FROM TIME SOCCER

Upcoming Matches

Load more

Latest Highlights

Load more
© 2007-2023 Time Soccer