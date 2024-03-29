Watch Livingston vs Celtic Live Streaming free 2024

Livingston faces Celtic in a crucial Premiership match on Sunday, with both teams at opposite ends of the standings.

Celtic Park, Glasgow

Livingston sits at the bottom with only three victories in 30 league matches, while Celtic leads the table. Livingston comes into the game with significant struggles, having conceded the most goals and scored the least in the league. Their recent loss to Hibernian aside, Livingston has shown some scoring prowess, but they face a tough challenge against Celtic, who have beaten them in their last seven encounters.

Celtic, on the other hand, is in fine form, with seven wins in their last ten matches. They lead the league and will be eager to extend their lead over Rangers. Despite a recent loss to Hearts, Celtic has been dominant, scoring three or more goals in four of their last five matches. With just one defeat in their last 15 games, Celtic enters the match as clear favorites.

Livingston vs Celtic kick-off time & stadium

Date: March 31, 2024 Kick-off time: 12:00 UK Time Venue: Tony Macaroni Arena

The Scottish Premiership match between Livingston and Celtic will be played at Tony Macaroni Arena in Livingston.

How to watch Livingston vs Celtic online – TV channels & live streams

United Kingdom : SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Football, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Main Event

: SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Football, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Main Event United States : Paramount+

: Paramount+ Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 3

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow full match replay and highlights.

Watch the match from anywhere with a VPN service to help you watch the Celtic live stream on your TV, tablet, or mobile.

Livingston vs Celtic Predicted Lineups

Livingston possible starting lineup: George; Brandon, Obileye, Sean Kelly, Montano; Bradley, Carson, Holt, Nouble; Stephen Kelly; Yengi

Celtic possible starting lineup: Hart; Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Welsh, Taylor; O’Riley, Iwata, Bernardo; Kuhn, Furuhashi, Maeda