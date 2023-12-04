Watch Manchester United vs Chelsea Live Streaming free 2023

On Wednesday evening, Chelsea might face a familiar face as Mason Mount edges closer to returning from injury for Manchester United. The former Chelsea academy player, who moved to United in the summer, has resumed training after a recent calf injury sidelined him for over a week.

Old Trafford, Manchester

Erik ten Hag, United’s manager, remains uncertain about Mount’s exact return, as initially, it was anticipated he might be out for around a month. Mount is the closest among United’s injured players to full fitness. Casemiro, along with Lisandro Martinez, Jonny Evans, Christian Eriksen, Amad Diallo, and Tyrell Malacia, will miss the clash against Chelsea.

United’s recent loss to Newcastle ended their positive streak, seeing them win five of their last six Premier League matches. Anthony Martial’s performance in the attack fell short of expectations, and the midfield duo of Scott McTominay and Kobbie Mainoo struggled to control the game. Despite questions around Marcus Rashford’s form, the lack of in-form alternatives might ensure his inclusion in the starting lineup.

Manchester United vs Chelsea possible lineups

Manchester United possible starting lineup: Onana; Dalot, Maguire, Lindelof, Shaw; McTominay, Mainoo; Antony, Fernandes, Garnacho; Hojlund

Chelsea possible starting lineup: Sanchez; James, Disasi, Badiashile, Colwill; Fernandez, Caicedo; Sterling, Palmer, Mudryk; Jackson