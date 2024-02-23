Watch Manchester United vs Fulham Live Streaming free 2024

Manchester United will aim to maintain their impressive Premier League form on Saturday afternoon as they welcome Fulham to Old Trafford.

Old Trafford, Manchester

Under the guidance of Erik ten Hag, United have re-entered the conversation for Champions League qualification following a string of four consecutive league victories, the most recent being a hard-fought 2-1 win away at Luton Town. However, the team received unfortunate injury updates this week, causing disruptions in their preparations.

On the other hand, Fulham’s promising season has taken a downturn with a series of disappointing results. Marco Silva’s side currently sits in 12th place, holding a nine-point cushion above the relegation zone, but they have only managed to secure one victory from their last five league matches.

Manchester United vs Fulham date & kick-off time

Competition: English Premier League

English Premier League Game Day: Saturday, 24 February 2024

Saturday, 24 February 2024 Kick-off: 15:00 UK Time

15:00 UK Time Stadium: Old Trafford, Manchester

Where to watch Manchester United vs Fulham

UK: BBC Radio 5 Live

BBC Radio 5 Live USA: SiriusXM FC, Peacock

SiriusXM FC, Peacock Canada: fuboTV Canada

fuboTV Canada Australia: Optus Sport

How to live stream Manchester United vs Fulham online

Watch the match from anywhere with a VPN service to help you watch Manchester United live stream on your TV, tablet, or mobile.

Manchester United vs Fulham squads

Man Utd predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): Onana; Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Lindelof; Mainoo, Casemiro; Antony, Fernandes, Garnacho; Rashford.

Fulham predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): Leno; Castagne, Diop, Ream, Robinson; Lukic, Cairney; De Cordova-Reid, Pereira, Willian; Muniz.

How can I watch the Manchester United match highlights?

The highlights video will be available on the Manchester United highlights page shortly after the game.

Match of the Day will have highlights on BBC One from 10:30 pm on Sunday.