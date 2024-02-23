Watch Manchester United vs Fulham Live Streaming free 2024

Manchester United will aim to maintain their impressive Premier League form on Saturday afternoon as they welcome Fulham to Old Trafford.
Under the guidance of Erik ten Hag, United have re-entered the conversation for Champions League qualification following a string of four consecutive league victories, the most recent being a hard-fought 2-1 win away at Luton Town. However, the team received unfortunate injury updates this week, causing disruptions in their preparations.
On the other hand, Fulham’s promising season has taken a downturn with a series of disappointing results. Marco Silva’s side currently sits in 12th place, holding a nine-point cushion above the relegation zone, but they have only managed to secure one victory from their last five league matches.
Manchester United vs Fulham date & kick-off time
- Competition: English Premier League
- Game Day: Saturday, 24 February 2024
- Kick-off: 15:00 UK Time
- Stadium: Old Trafford, Manchester
Where to watch Manchester United vs Fulham
- UK: BBC Radio 5 Live
- USA: SiriusXM FC, Peacock
- Canada: fuboTV Canada
- Australia: Optus Sport
How to live stream Manchester United vs Fulham online
Manchester United vs Fulham squads
Man Utd predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): Onana; Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Lindelof; Mainoo, Casemiro; Antony, Fernandes, Garnacho; Rashford.
Fulham predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): Leno; Castagne, Diop, Ream, Robinson; Lukic, Cairney; De Cordova-Reid, Pereira, Willian; Muniz.
How can I watch the Manchester United match highlights?
The highlights video will be available on the Manchester United highlights page shortly after the game.
Match of the Day will have highlights on BBC One from 10:30 pm on Sunday.